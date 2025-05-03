  • home icon
AI makes 3 predictions for today's RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

By Renin Wilben Albert
Modified May 03, 2025 16:25 IST
2025 IPL - Delhi Capitals v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. When the teams clashed in the first half, RCB got the better of CSK by 50 runs at Chepauk.

Bengaluru are third in the points table, with 14 points from 10 matches. They are in a great position to make the playoffs and would look to continue their three-match winning streak. On the other hand, Chennai have been eliminated from the playoffs race and are languishing in last position in the points table. They would like to make an impact before signing off from IPL 2025.

Ahead of the clash between Bengaluru and Chennai at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, we asked Grok to make three predictions for the game. This is what it came up with.

Trending

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to score another 50

Senior RCB batter Virat Kohli has been in excellent form for the franchise in IPL 2025. In 10 innings, he has scored 443 runs at an average of 63.28 and a strike rate of 138.87, with the aid of six half-centuries.

Grok has backed the 36-year-old to notch up another half-century against CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. As per the AI chatbot, the in-form Kohli is likely to yet again anchor the innings and guide RCB either to a good total batting first or a successful chase if they bat second.

Prediction No. 2: RCB to win a close game

While Chennai have dominated Bengaluru in the IPL, RCB would undoubtedly have the upper hand in Saturday's clash at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Grok has also backed Bengaluru to win the contest, but predicted that the match could be a close one. According to the AI chatbot, RCB could win the game either by 10-20 runs for 5-6 wickets, taking advantage of home conditions.

#3 CSK spinners to claim at least 4 wickets

While the surface at the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has traditionally been a batting-friendly one, there have been some instances when the pitch at the venue has offered some turn.

Grok has predicted that the Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja (assuming all play) could exploit any help on offer. The AI chatbot predicted that CSK's spinners would combine to pick up at least four wickets.

Renin Wilben Albert

Renin Wilben Albert

Twitter icon

Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert
