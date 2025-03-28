AI predicts how many runs Ruturaj Gaikwad will score in today's CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad played a blazing knock in the franchise's four-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Set to chase a target of 156 at Chepauk, CSK got over the line in 19.1 overs as Gaikwad slammed six fours and three sixes in his 53 off 26 balls. He added 67 for the second wicket with Rachin Ravindra (65* off 45).

Ad

Chennai Super Kings fans would be hoping that their skipper carries his impressive form into the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which will be played in Chepauk on Friday, March 28. Ahead of the CSK vs RCB clash, we asked Grok AI to predict how many runs Gaikwad would score in the game. Analyzing his form, the pitch and opposition, the AI Chatbot replied:

"If he gets a start at Chepauk—where CSK has a strong home record and the pitch often suits his style—he could score anywhere from 30 to 70 runs, depending on how long he lasts."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grok also pointed out that Gaikwad has had mixed results against RCB in the IPL and added that he could either be dismissed cheaply or notch up a big score. The Chennai Super Kings captain has played eight innings against RCB in the IPL and has scored 199 runs at an average of 28.42 and a strike rate of 122.08, with one half-century to his name.

The right-handed batter hit 65* off 51 in the IPL 2020 clash against RCB in Dubai, a knock that included four fours and three sixes. The 28-year-old has also registered scores of 33 and 38 against Bengaluru in the IPL. He was dismissed for a golden duck when CSK faced RCB at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

Ad

Ruturaj Gaikwad 67 runs away from 2,500 IPL runs

CSK captain Gaikwad made his IPL debut in 2020 season. In 67 matches so far, the elegant right-handed batter has scored 2,433 runs at an impressive average of 41.94 at a strike rate of 137.84, with two hundreds and 19 half-centuries. He needs 67 runs to reach 2,500 runs in the IPL.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Maharashtra batter has represented only the Chennai franchise in the IPL since his debut. He has already climbed to No. 4 on the list of batters with most runs for CSK in the IPL. Only Suresh Raina (4,687), MS Dhoni (4,669) and Faf du Plessis (2,721) have scored more runs for the franchise in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback