AI predicts how many runs Virat Kohli will score in today's RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match

Senior Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been in impressive form in IPL 2025. In four innings, he has scored 164 runs at an average of 54.66 and a strike rate of 143.85. The 36-year-old scored 59* off 36 balls in RCB's opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He also chipped in with 67 off 42 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) in RCB's previous match.
The Bengaluru franchise will have high hopes from Kohli when RCB meet Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in a home game on Thursday, April 10. RCB could be in for a tough challenge as DC are unbeaten in IPL 2025 after three games. In the build-up to the contest, we asked Grok to predict how many runs Kohli will score against DC at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Analyzing expected pitch conditions, opposition bowling attack and Kohli's form, the AI chabot provided an informed estimate. Grok predicted that the star batter could score between 50 and 70 if he gets set or even more if he has a really good day. The AI chatbot settled on 60 runs for a specific prediction, taking all the relevant factors into account.
Kohli has an impressive record against DC in the IPL, which would also give him confidence going into Thursday's clash. In 28 innings against DC, the seasoned batter has notched up 1,507 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 134.99, with 10 half-centuries and a best of 99. Grok backed Kohli to do well against Mitchell Starc, adding the Kuldeep Yadav's wrist spin might challenge him.
Virat Kohli would look at maintain his impressive record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL
Looking at Kohli's record against at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the IPL, it is a highly impressive one. In 90 matches (87 innings), the star batter has scored 3,047 runs at an average of 40.09 and a strike rate of 142.51, with the aid of four hundreds and 22 half-centuries, with a best of 113. He has been dismissed for a duck on five occasions.
Meanwhile, Kohli is on the verge of a major landmark in his T20 career. He needs one half-century to complete 100 fifties in his T20 career. In 403 matches (386 innings), he has amassed 13,050 runs at an average of 41.56 and a strike rate of 134.31, with nine hundreds and 99 half-centuries
