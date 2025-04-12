Aiden Markam takes an excellent catch on the boundary to end Shubman Gill's fine knock of 60 in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill fell for a well made 60 off 38 balls in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Saturday, April 12. The right-hander fell after he failed to clear the boundary off the first ball of 13th over bowled by Avesh Khan, and was well caught by Aiden Markram at long on, inches off the boundary rope.

Gill's dismissal was a much-needed wicket for LSG, who were being put to the sword by him and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan. The duo put on 120 runs for the opening wicket in 12 overs to lay the ideal platform for GT to reach a mammoth score in good batting conditions in Lucknow.

LSG clawed their way further into the match in the following over when Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sudharsan for 56.

GT, LSG make solitary change to playing XI ahead of crunch clash

GT came into the match as table toppers and made one change to the playing XI, bringing in Washington Sundar for Kulwant Khejroliya. LSG also made a solitary change to their side, bringing in Himmat Singh for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who missed the match due to an illness to his daughter.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant has endured a difficult start to IPL 2025, but all-rounder Shardul Thakur praised the southpaw for the way he had led in the tournament so far.

"He's in a good state of mind, he's coming from the Champions Trophy win in Dubai and straightaway coming here, he was willing to help all the players, share his experiences whatever he's had with Indian team and also with his previous franchisee. We know how intense he is whenever he steps onto the field. He's trying to reflect his intensity on his game performances also. Unfortunately, he didn't have a big performance but we are hopeful that today he has that big inning and settles down in the team," Thakur told the broadcasters (via Cricbuzz).

At the time of writing, GT were 147 for 4 in 17 overs with Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan at the crease.

