"Aisa kon marta h bhai"- Top 10 funny memes as CSK reach a mammoth total of 226/6 vs RCB in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have managed to score 226/6 in the first innings of the 24th IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, April 17, in Bangalore.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the IPL 2023 match between RCB and CSK. They expressed their reactions in the form of some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Dennis🕸 @DenissForReal Me after watching Harshal Patel’s bowling Me after watching Harshal Patel’s bowling https://t.co/VQP5FC79GC

Conway powers CSK to a mammoth total against RCB

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl first, considering the dew factor in the second innings. Mohammed Siraj once again provided an early breakthrough for his side by dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad (3) in the third over. Ajinkya Rahane (37) then continued his form and hit a flurry of boundaries to inject momentum into CSK's innings.

Devon Conway kept striking at a healthy rate at the other end as the duo put on a 74-run partnership for the second wicket to lay down a solid foundation. Wanindu Hasaranga gave a much-needed breakthrough to RCB and sent Rahane to the pavilion in the 10th over.

Things only got worse for the home side as Shivam Dube (52 off 27 balls) came in next and hit a blazing half-century studded with five monstrous sixes. Devon Conway (83 off 45 balls) also switched gears after Rahane's departure and pressed on the accelerator.

The left-handed duo put on an 80-run partnership in 6.1 overs to put CSK in a strong position. However, both got out in successive overs after that, as the onus of finishing the innings fell on the new batter to follow. Moeen Ali (19*) and Ambati Rayudu (14) played useful cameos to push the total to 226/6 in the end.

Speaking at the mid-innings break, Shivam Dube reflected on his knock, saying:

"I was enjoying the wicket and the crowd. I back my strengths and that was much-needed today. When I am hitting, I feel it is not easy to stop. That is what I believe and that is what my team believes."

He added:

"The size of the ground and the wicket is really good. This time, I enjoyed a lot. (On the pitch and the score) 226 on any good track is good. But we have to bowl smartly and be good in the field. (On his power) Just because my dad has given me enough protein and he understands what I need for this."

Poll : 0 votes