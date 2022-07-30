Ajinkya Rahane enjoys day out in Dubai with wife Radhika and daughter Aarya in throwback post – See Pics

Ajinkya Rahane has been away from the game for quite some time, but the Mumbaikar is making the most of his time away from cricket, with his family. In an Instagram post, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman can be seen enjoying a day out with his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya in Dubai, UAE.

The pictures will surely give you father-daughter and couple goals. Sharing the picture on social media, Radhika Rahane wrote:

“Dubai photodump #Throwback”

Also Read: IND vs WI 2022: “When you see dada at a bookstore” - Rohit Sharma’s daughter purchases book on cricketer; Ritika Sajdeh shares cute picture

Rahanes will soon welcome their second child. The couple tied the knot in September 2014. Aarya, their first child, was born in October 2019.

Rahane was last seen in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his franchise KKR, who bought him for ₹1 crore. Unfortunately, he failed to stamp his authority in the 15th season, coupled with an injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

The 34-year-old lost his place in the India Test squad after a string of failures. He last represented India against South Africa in January. Rahane has played 82 Tests for India with 4,931 runs, comprising 12 centuries.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy biggest achievement of Ajinkya Rahane's career

In the absence of the then regular skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane led India to their historic 2-1 triumph over Australia away from home in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy.

He has also played 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for the Men in Blue, including showpiece tournaments like the ICC World Cup 2015 and the T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016.

Like Cheteshwar Pujara in county cricket, Rahane will look to score a large amount of runs in the upcoming domestic season to make a strong comeback to the Test setup.

India will host a number of domestic tournaments like the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and the prestigious Ranji Trophy over the next few months.

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2022: 3 reasons why Dinesh Karthik must play in ODIs for India

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Ajinkya Rahane still has international Test cricket left in him? Yes No 0 votes so far