  Ajinkya Rahane takes his kids out of Mumbai airport in perambulator after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

Ajinkya Rahane takes his kids out of Mumbai airport in perambulator after IPL 2025 suspension [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Modified May 10, 2025 16:40 IST
2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Ajinkya Rahane in action for KKR in IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane was spotted at the Mumbai Airport after the suspension of IPL 2025. The league is on a temporary halt after being suspended for a week due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

With the announcement coming in, the KKR players were seen at the Mumbai airport as they are expected to leave for their respective homes. With his other teammates, skipper Ajinkya Rahane was seen walking out of the airport with his kids.

Dressed in the team's travel kit, Rahane was taking his two kids out of the airport in a perambulator in an adorable moment.

Watch the video of the same posted on Instagram below -

KKR were scheduled to play SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday, May 10, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, May 17, in their final two league games. They played Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, May 7, which is also the last completed match of the league before it was suspended for a week.

Ajinkya Rahane as KKR skipper and batting form

Interestingly, Ajinkya Rahane was acquired by KKR during the IPL 2025 mega auction for his base price at ₹1.5 crore. However, he was announced as their captain before the start of the season.

The defending champions began their campaign with a seven-wicket loss against RCB at home. They have remained inconsistent throughout the tournament, with four losses and three wins from their first seven games. In the entire tournament, they have won two back-to-back games just once.

KKR are currently sixth on the table with five wins and six defeats from 12 matches. With 11 points, the maximum they can get to from here is 15 points when the league resumes. 15 points may not prove to be enough for the defending champions, who almost now seem out of the race to make the playoffs.

Therefore, Ajinkya Rahane has not been as successful as KKR captain this season. On the other hand, he has had a fairly impressive season with the bat. The right-hander has scored 375 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 146.48 with three half-centuries to his name.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
