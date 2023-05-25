Akash Madhwal: From engineering and tennis-ball cricket to MI’s latest pace sensation 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is replete with ‘dream-come-true’ stories and Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Akash Madhwal is the latest to join the ever-growing list.

A qualified engineer, the Uttarakhand cricketer left his job to pursue his passion. It started with tennis-ball cricket and he is now making waves in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Wednesday, May 24, Madhwal stunned Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), registering unbelievable figures of 5/5 from 3.3 overs in the IPL 2023 Eliminator. Lucknow were chasing a target of 183, but were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs to be knocked out of the T20 league.

As his exceptional figures suggest, Madhwal was the wrecker-in-chief. The 29-year-old claimed the early scalp of Prerak Mankad (3) and then dismissed Ayush Badoni (1) and Nicholas Pooran (0) off consecutive deliveries. With the scalps of Ravi Bishnoi (3) and Mohsin Khan (0) he completed a well-deserved five-fer.

In a post-match press conference, the elated pacer opened up on his intriguing journey and credited his passion for his performances.

He said:

“I am enjoying my cricket. I have worked really hard [to get here]. I left engineering and my job to follow my passion. There were not many resources at home. When you enjoy your passion, then you are chilled and do things happily. There was no burden on me that I have to play cricket. It was my passion, that’s why I am playing.”

Madhwal admitted that the learnings from tennis-ball cricket have helped him in a big way to do well in the IPL.

The nippy right-arm pacer elaborated:

“I learnt only yorkers with tennis balls and I implement the same. You need perfect yorkers in tennis-ball cricket; otherwise you will be hit for sixes. I am trying to do the same here.”

Madhwal was a net bowler with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2019. Subsequently, he performed the same role for MI before being drafted into the main team.

“Cannot take Bumrah’s place, but I am doing whatever I can for the team” - Madhwal

There were major concerns in the Mumbai camp after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out ahead of IPL 2023. Jofra Archer also headed back to England after featuring in only five games due to his recurring elbow trouble.

Madhwal’s unexpected success, though, has given the team a major fillip.

Speaking about his role in the MI set-up, the pacer said:

“There is responsibility as the team has given it to me. I am trying. I cannot take Bumrah’s place, but I am doing whatever I can for the team.”

He also credited skipper Rohit Sharma for maximizing his skills by utilizing him in multiple roles.

Madhwal elaborated:

"Rohit bhaiya knew that yorkers were my strength but during the nets and practice matches, he also found that I can bowl well with the new ball. So, Rohit had an idea as to how to use me as the situation warranted. I'm also very chilled out and relaxed and I'm having fun because I'm pursuing my passion."

In seven matches, the right-arm medium pacer has claimed 13 wickets at an average of 12.85 and an economy rate of 7.77.

