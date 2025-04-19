"Akela banda sab pe bhaari hai" - Aakash Chopra on LSG ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Nicholas Pooran can single-handedly dismantle the opposition in the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He pointed out that the Caribbean big-hitter is due for runs and doesn't fail too often.

LSG will lock horns with RR in Match 36 of IPL 2025 in Jaipur in the second game on Saturday, April 19. With eight points from seven games, the visitors are placed fifth on the points table, and a win in Saturday's game will help them climb at least to the fourth spot.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that LSG's batting lineup has fared decently in IPL 2025, with Pooran capable of carrying them on his shoulders.

"Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram are doing a good job as openers. Rishabh Pant finally scored runs in the last match. (David) Miller hasn't been able to fire thus far. You remember one innings from (Ayush) Badoni. It was an extremely chancy innings in the last match," Chopra said (16:15).

"However, they can still manage in batting because Nicholas Pooran comes in the middle at No. 3. Akela banda sab pe bhaari hai (one guy alone is proving too much for everyone). He is a mighty player. He is due to fire, as he got dismissed in the last match, and that doesn't happen repeatedly. If he hits, the game will become interesting," he added.

With 357 runs at a strike rate of 208.77 in seven innings, Nicholas Pooran is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2025. Mitchell Marsh (295) and Aiden Markram (208) are the other LSG batters to aggregate more than 200 runs this season.

"I feel Digvesh Rathi will bowl well in this game" - Aakash Chopra on LSG's bowling ahead of IPL 2025 clash vs RR

Digvesh Rathi (left) has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.42 in seven innings in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

Reflecting on LSG's bowling, Aakash Chopra opined that Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Rathi should do well at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"They have a few concerns in bowling for sure. This is Ravi Bishnoi's home. He comes from Rajasthan, so he knows the Sawai Mansingh very well. I feel Digvesh Rathi will bowl well in this game. It will be slightly difficult to hit the spinners as the ball will hit the bottom of the bat," he said (16:50) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-analyst added that Mayank Yadav's potential return could add a little excitement to Saturday's game.

"Will Mayank Yadav be seen playing? That is a big story. If Mayank Yadav is playing, it brings a little more thrill because he has pace. He is coming back from injury. Ideally, you want to put him in straightaway, and if they play him, the guy has the might," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that Mayank Yadav can trouble a few opposition batters with his pace. However, he added that the express pacer could be slightly undercooked, considering he is returning from injury.

