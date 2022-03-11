"I am truly gutted to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career" - Alex Hales explains his decision to withdraw himself from IPL 2022 

England international Alex Hales became the second player to withdraw from the upcoming IPL 2022 after fellow Englishman Jason Roy. The 33-year-old cited bio-bubble fatigue as the principal reason behind his decision not to partake in the tournament.

Hales was roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for his base price of INR 1.5 crore at the two-day IPL 2022 mega auction last month.

He has previously represented Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the competition and was expected to make his IPL comeback after four years.

In a social media post, Alex Hales reasoned how four months of continuous cricket in bio-bubbles away from home has forced him to take a call for his mental well-being.

He wrote:

"Hi guys, I am sad to announce that I have made the extremely difficult decision to withdraw from the forthcoming IPL. Having spent the last four months away from home in restrictive bio bubble's and having tested positive for COVID myself in Australia, I don't feel as though I can commit myself to another extended period within a secure environment.

"It wouldn't be fair on the team or myself if I wasn't able to perform to the level expected of me as a result of ongoing bubble fatigue."

Hales also expressed his gratitude to the Kolkata Knight Riders and their management for bestowing faith in him at the IPL 2022 auction. He continued:

"Tam truly gutted to have to turn down one of the best opportunities of my career due to the toll that the last two years of bubble life has taken on my mental well-being. I'll now take some time to rest and recharge ahead of the summer.

"I want to thank KKR for believing in me during the auction and for their ongoing support in recent weeks. I wish Baz, Shreyas and the team the best of luck for the tournament and hope to see the Knight Riders fans at some point in the future."

With his involvement with the national team diminished due to controversy, Hales has been an active member of franchise cricket around the world.

He played for the Sydney Thunder and Islamabad United in the recently concluded editions of the Big Bash League and the Pakistan Super League respectively.

KKR replace Alex Hales with Aaron Finch ahead of IPL 2022

The two-time IPL winners have proceeded to rope in Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales. This will be Finch's ninth IPL franchise since making his debut with the Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

The 35-year-old had earlier expressed his disappointment after going unsold at the IPL 2022 mega auction. He last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020.

Finch is the first overseas opener option for KKR. His involvement with the side will rely on the team combination, with Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane primed to open the innings for the franchise.

