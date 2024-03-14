"All 4 spinners might not be able to go to the World Cup" - Aakash Chopra on the opportunity for Ravi Bishnoi in IPL 2024

Aakash Chopra reckons IPL 2024 presents Ravi Bishnoi with a great opportunity to seal his place in India's T20 World Cup squad.

With 16 scalps in 14 innings at a reasonable economy rate of 7.74, Bishnoi was the Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) highest wicket-taker in IPL 2023. The right-arm spinner will likely compete with Kuldeep Yadav for potentially a lone wrist-spinner's position in India's T20 World Cup squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on the opportunities for some of the LSG players in IPL 2024. As for Bishnoi, he said (11:35):

"It's another opportunity for Ravi Bishnoi because it has become a close contest as you have Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja), Axar (Patel), Kuldeep (Yadav) and Ravi Bishnoi. All four spinners might not be able to go to the World Cup."

The former India opener added that Yash Thakur and Mohsin Khan will also want to make the most of their chances.

"So that could be a point of discussion. I will be thinking that it's a massive opportunity for Ravi Bishnoi, and then Yash Thakur. Yash Thakur did well and then missed a lot of cricket. Mohsin Khan - again a wonderful opportunity," Chopra noted.

Thakur picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.07 in nine IPL 2023 games. Mohsin, who has been laid low by injuries frequently, accounted for three dismissals in the four innings he bowled last season. The left-arm seamer proved quite expensive as well, conceding an average of 10.70 runs per over.

"The biggest opportunity could be for KL Rahul" - Aakash Chopra

KL Rahul might not open for LSG in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra opined that KL Rahul has the biggest opportunity among the Lucknow Super Giants players. He reasoned (11:00):

"The biggest opportunity could be for KL Rahul because if you see the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, you have Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. So you won't get to bat in the top four."

"He said earlier as well that he is ready to bat down the order. This is an opportunity because I feel whoever wants to audition as a wicketkeeper, has to bat lower down the order for his franchise. Can he do that? This IPL might tell that," the reputed commentator added.

Rahul will reportedly bat in the middle order for LSG in IPL 2024. It remains to be seen if he keeps wickets as well to further enhance his chances of being picked in India's T20 World Cup squad.

