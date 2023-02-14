"All the 6 overseas players tick off a lot of boxes" - Abhinav Mukund on RCB's picks at the WPL Auction 2023

Abhinav Mukund believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have picked a fantastic squad at the Women's Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023.

The Bangalore-based franchise picked a full-strength 18-member squad at the auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 13. They utilized almost the entire 12-crore budget as they were left with just ₹10 lakh at the end of the bidding process.

During a discussion on Sports 18, Mukund was asked about his thoughts on whether RCB are a complete squad. He replied affirmatively, reasoning:

"I would think so. I think they have picked a fantastic squad. They have done their planning really well. I think all the six overseas players tick off a lot of boxes - Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, Dane van Niekerk, Heather Knight and Megan Schutt."

The former Indian opener added that the franchise has three Team India regulars to back their formidable overseas contingent, observing:

"I think they are a solid side. To back them with three solid Indian picks - Smriti Mandhana, Renuka Singh and Richa Ghosh. They have gone in with the younger spinner options."

Smriti Mandhana (₹3.4 crore) was the most expensive pick at the WPL auction. Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore) and Renuka Singh (₹1.5 crore) were RCB's other two big-ticket Indian buys.

"Shreyanka Patil is one to watch out for" - Abhinav Mukund on RCB's bowling options

The Royal Challengers Bangalore might use Dane van Niekerk's services as a spinner.

While expecting Dane van Niekerk to bowl a few overs for RCB, Mukund named Shreyanka Patil as a bowler to watch out for, stating:

"They have obviously got a lot of faith in probably Dane van Niekerk rolling her arm over a little bit. But Shreyanka Patil is one to watch out for is what I hear a lot from the ones who watch a lot of domestic cricket."

The cricketer-turned-analyst reckons the Australian new-ball pair of Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry could be seen operating together with the ball for the franchise, with Renuka as the third seam-bowling option.

"I would think that they have got a lot of bases covered. Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry bowling together is something that we have seen a lot and it could happen at the start of the tournament. They have got experience. They have got a lot of captaincy options."

Mukund concluded by saying that he thinks RCB should be a happy squad at the end of the tournament. He also gave the franchise a rating of eight on a scale of 10.

