"All eyes on KG!" - Kagiso Rabada arrives in India and joins the PBKS squad for IPL 2023

Ace South African speedster Kagiso Rabada joined the Punjab Kings (PBKS) camp on Friday (April 7) for IPL 2023 after fulfilling his international cricket commitments.

Several South African players arrived late in India as they were busy participating in the ODI series against the Netherlands, which ended on April 2. Aiden Markram and a couple of other players traveled to India soon after but Rabada took a mini-break before joining the PBKS squad.

In his absence, the trio of Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, and Nathan Eliis have handled the pace bowling department responsibilities wonderfully as Punjab Kings have won both their matches so far.

PBKS recently took to their official Twitter handle to give their fans an update on Kagiso Rabda's arrival in India by sharing a photo. They captioned the post:

Rabada was one of the standout bowlers in IPL 2022, as he picked up 23 wickets across 13 matches and ended up in the third position in the Purple Cap race. It will be interesting to see who will make way for him in the current PBKS playing XI in the upcoming matches.

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match 3: April 9, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

