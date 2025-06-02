"All I can say now is Ee Sala Cup Namde" - Former coach expresses support for Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) coach and director of cricket Mike Hesson rallied behind the team ahead of the IPL 2025 final. RCB will play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the final on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad.
At the start of the season, Mike Hesson had not picked either of the two teams to go all the way. However, he stated that he was delighted to be proved wrong for the fact that the IPL will have a new winner this season.
RCB and PBKS have yet to win the IPL trophy. Hesson also expressed his support for the Bengaluru-based franchise ahead of the final, saying many players and staff in the team have been waiting for the title.
He added that he would be supporting the team as well. Hesson also used the now-infamous RCB chant of 'Ee sala cup namde'.
"Two of my old teams ❤️🧡 #rcb & #pbks do battle in the @iplt20 Final.. I can honestly say I didn’t pick either finalist at the start of the season 🤷♂️ that said I am delighted I was wrong and a new name will be engraved on the trophy…… . So many players and staff at @royalchallengers.bengaluru have been waiting for this opportunity to do something special for the faithful fans, Tuesday night they will be ready. I for one will be supporting from afar. All I can say now is Ee Sala Cup Namde ❤️ . #eesalacupnamde #iplfinal #rcbvpbks," he wrote in a post on his Instagram handle.
RCB aim for maiden title in fourth IPL final
This is the fourth time that RCB have qualified for the IPL final in 18 years of the tournament. They made the summit clash for the first time in 2009, then in 2011, and then in 2016.
However, they failed to lay their hands on the trophy, facing defeat on all three occasions. They will now play the IPL final after nine years, having finished second in the table and won a one-sided Qualifier 1 against PBKS.
The team will be determined to end the 18-year-long wait for a maiden IPL title. However, they will face a tough challenge against PBKS, who will also fight for their maiden IPL trophy.
