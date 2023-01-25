"All he needed was that yellow jersey" - Fans react as Faf du Plessis' stunning century powers Joburg Super Kings to victory in the SA20

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis unleashed an innings for the ages and became the first centurion of SA20 as he powered his side to a win over Durban's Super Giants.

Chasing a challenging total of 179, it was a one-man show that catapulted the Super Kings to their second home win at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. With opening partner Reeza Hendricks going at a strike rate of 97.8 at the other end, the skipper had to take the risk of upping the scoring rate all by himself.

On a double-paced surface that showed awkward bounce, the veteran held his nerve to guide the Super Kings home. They won the match by 8 wickets with five deliveries to spare.

Fans were left in awe of his masterclass and expressed their amazement on Twitter. While most reactions were from fans of JSK and their sister franchise from Chennai, fans of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), whom Du Plessis captains in the IPL, were also filled with hope.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Amey Pethkar @ameypethkar9



Single handedly driving Faf du Plessis smashes the first hundred of #SA20 off 54 deliveries.Single handedly driving #JSK in this league and guess what he still doesn’t feature in South Africa’s T20I plans! Faf du Plessis smashes the first hundred of #SA20 off 54 deliveries. Single handedly driving #JSK in this league and guess what he still doesn’t feature in South Africa’s T20I plans!

rajdeep das @rajdeepcric

Leading from the front Captain FafLeading from the front Captain Faf💛Leading from the front

Manya @CSKian716 Faf, you beauty! Captain's knock in a steep chase in a shaky batting line-up. Proper captain's knock in front of his home crowd. Faf, you beauty! Captain's knock in a steep chase in a shaky batting line-up. Proper captain's knock in front of his home crowd.

Sergio @sergiocskk RCB fans wanted Fin allen to replace Faf forgetting that Faf is yet their best batter in IPL RCB fans wanted Fin allen to replace Faf forgetting that Faf is yet their best batter in IPL😂

Laksh Sharma @im_laksh_18



What an Innings. Hundred For RCB's Captain Faf Du Plessis🤩🤩🤩🤩What an Innings. Hundred For RCB's Captain Faf Du Plessis🤩🤩🤩🤩What an Innings.😍 https://t.co/1BvIlKBJNF

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Vintage Faf Du Plessis, what a hundred in the run chase, 103* from just 54 balls, Captain played a terrific knock.



Faf in yellow is an emotion. Vintage Faf Du Plessis, what a hundred in the run chase, 103* from just 54 balls, Captain played a terrific knock. Faf in yellow is an emotion. https://t.co/bDDJcfn4w9

; @AIH183no



He's scored couple of 90s for CSK, but was unlucky to not score a century.



I'm so happy rn First T20 hundred for Faf in YellowHe's scored couple of 90s for CSK, but was unlucky to not score a century.I'm so happy rn First T20 hundred for Faf in Yellow 💛He's scored couple of 90s for CSK, but was unlucky to not score a century. I'm so happy rn 😭💉💛 https://t.co/e0YZfyrUww

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Been a very good knock this from Faf. Has been smart in terms of targeting the short square boundaries as well (3 sixes towards the leg side) and 22 runs in the area between cover and long off. Been a very good knock this from Faf. Has been smart in terms of targeting the short square boundaries as well (3 sixes towards the leg side) and 22 runs in the area between cover and long off.

A B H A I || Bowled Through The Gate ™ @Abhai_BTTG



Faf should’ve been one of the first names to make the roster in both the previous T20WC’s.



#SA20 No clue what the management under Boucher and Smith were on about.Faf should’ve been one of the first names to make the roster in both the previous T20WC’s. No clue what the management under Boucher and Smith were on about.Faf should’ve been one of the first names to make the roster in both the previous T20WC’s.#SA20

Suraj @Cricket_1807 ... Problems of plenty for RCB Faf in this form... Problems of plenty for RCB Faf in this form🔥🔥... Problems of plenty for RCB 😭😭😭

feryy @ffspari Faf scoring ton for JSK giving me hopes that he will be recreating the same for RCB in IPL 🥹 Faf scoring ton for JSK giving me hopes that he will be recreating the same for RCB in IPL 🥹

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire I mean how clutch is Francois du Plessis for Super Kings? I mean how clutch is Francois du Plessis for Super Kings? https://t.co/HfTWJs2frD

Harrison Burridge @hburridge2 Somewhat fitting Faf du Plessis makes the first 100 in South Africa’s new T20 league. A legend of the game. #SA20 Somewhat fitting Faf du Plessis makes the first 100 in South Africa’s new T20 league. A legend of the game. #SA20

Faf du Plessis becomes the first centurion of SA20

With his unbeaten 113 off 58 deliveries, Faf du Plessis became the first batter to register a hundred in the SA20. Chasing 179 for their fourth win of the tournament, JSK didn't get off the blocks well and were cautious in the beginning.

Since Hendricks couldn't gather any momentum in his innings, it was the skipper who had to take his chances. Despite a couple of mistimed shots, Du Plessis ensured that the chase remained on track as the duo notched up a stand of 157 for the opening wicket.

Faf du Plessis flicked a switch and tore into Jason Holder in the 12th over of the innings. There was no looking back for him thereafter as the hosts pocketed four crucial points in the last game of the first leg of the SA20. Unsurprisingly, he also walked away with the Player of the Match award.

The Super Kings have moved into the top four with 16 points from four games. Durban's Super Giants, on the other hand, continue to languish at the bottom of the table with just 8 points and their qualification hopes hanging by the proverbial thread.

The SA20 will now break for a period of eight days as members of the South African ODI setup reconvene to host England for a 3-match series starting Friday, January 27.

