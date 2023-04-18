Create

"All other teams find players, MS Dhoni doesn't find but makes players" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's star performers in IPL 2023 win against RCB

By Kartik Iyer
Modified Apr 18, 2023 09:40 IST
Shivam Dube was one of CSK
Shivam Dube was one of CSK's star performers with the bat. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra has credited MS Dhoni for helping players flourish when they play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK set a 227-run target for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Their bowlers then restricted the hosts to 218/8 to win the game by eight runs and move to the third spot in the points table.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Dhoni's role in extracting the best from the players when they play for CSK, elaborating:

"Ajinkya Rahane likes Bangalore and batted very well till the time he was there. Shivam Dube also batted very well. He was earlier a part of RCB and then the Rajasthan Royals as well but what do you see with Dhoni - all other teams find players, MS Dhoni doesn't find but makes players."
youtube-cover

The former Indian opener pointed out that the likes of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have given standout performances while playing under the talismanic skipper, observing:

"It is heartwarming to see the players performing under him. Shivam Dube's story is the same and we are seeing a different Ajinkya Rahane in the two or three matches he has played. He hit a pulled six - what a shot."
Marvel at Dhoni’s ability to change fortunes of players. Rahane and Shivam Dube latest beneficiaries of the Dhoni leadership! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#CSK #Dhoni #IPLOnStar

Dube smoked a 27-ball 52 against RCB, a knock studded with two fours and five sixes. Rahane scored 37 runs off 20 balls and strung together a 74-run second-wicket partnership with Devon Conway in just seven overs after Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal.

"Devon Conway was outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's other star performer with the bat

Devon Conway smashed 83 runs off 45 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]
Devon Conway smashed 83 runs off 45 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Devon Conway for playing an enterprising knock for CSK at the top of the order, saying:

"Devon Conway was outstanding. He batted in a very good fashion. He is a good player, there is no doubt about that. All left-handers are in slight danger against Mohammed Siraj but Devon Conway did not have any issues. He played with a lot of freedom."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by questioning Faf du Plessis' captaincy during CSK's innings, explaining:

"The captaincy surprised you a little. I was thinking that everything else was fine but Hasaranga bowled just two overs. He even picked up a wicket. He bowled Vijaykumar Vyshak and he got hit for a lot of runs. In my opinion, not bowling Wanindu Hasaranga was a bad miss."

While Vijaykumar Vyshak conceded 62 runs in the four overs he bowled, Wanindu Hasaranga was also smashed for 21 runs in his two overs. Mohammed Siraj (1/30 in four) was the only RCB bowler to concede less than 10 runs per over.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Poll : Can Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane come back in national reckoning based on their performances in IPL 2023?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Sai Krishna
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...