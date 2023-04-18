"All other teams find players, MS Dhoni doesn't find but makes players" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's star performers in IPL 2023 win against RCB

Aakash Chopra has credited MS Dhoni for helping players flourish when they play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK set a 227-run target for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their IPL 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Their bowlers then restricted the hosts to 218/8 to win the game by eight runs and move to the third spot in the points table.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted Dhoni's role in extracting the best from the players when they play for CSK, elaborating:

"Ajinkya Rahane likes Bangalore and batted very well till the time he was there. Shivam Dube also batted very well. He was earlier a part of RCB and then the Rajasthan Royals as well but what do you see with Dhoni - all other teams find players, MS Dhoni doesn't find but makes players."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the likes of Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have given standout performances while playing under the talismanic skipper, observing:

"It is heartwarming to see the players performing under him. Shivam Dube's story is the same and we are seeing a different Ajinkya Rahane in the two or three matches he has played. He hit a pulled six - what a shot."

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar 🏼 🏼 🏼

#CSK #Dhoni #IPLOnStar Marvel at Dhoni’s ability to change fortunes of players. Rahane and Shivam Dube latest beneficiaries of the Dhoni leadership! Marvel at Dhoni’s ability to change fortunes of players. Rahane and Shivam Dube latest beneficiaries of the Dhoni leadership! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#CSK #Dhoni #IPLOnStar

Dube smoked a 27-ball 52 against RCB, a knock studded with two fours and five sixes. Rahane scored 37 runs off 20 balls and strung together a 74-run second-wicket partnership with Devon Conway in just seven overs after Ruturaj Gaikwad's early dismissal.

"Devon Conway was outstanding" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's other star performer with the bat

Devon Conway smashed 83 runs off 45 balls. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra also praised Devon Conway for playing an enterprising knock for CSK at the top of the order, saying:

"Devon Conway was outstanding. He batted in a very good fashion. He is a good player, there is no doubt about that. All left-handers are in slight danger against Mohammed Siraj but Devon Conway did not have any issues. He played with a lot of freedom."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by questioning Faf du Plessis' captaincy during CSK's innings, explaining:

"The captaincy surprised you a little. I was thinking that everything else was fine but Hasaranga bowled just two overs. He even picked up a wicket. He bowled Vijaykumar Vyshak and he got hit for a lot of runs. In my opinion, not bowling Wanindu Hasaranga was a bad miss."

While Vijaykumar Vyshak conceded 62 runs in the four overs he bowled, Wanindu Hasaranga was also smashed for 21 runs in his two overs. Mohammed Siraj (1/30 in four) was the only RCB bowler to concede less than 10 runs per over.

Poll : Can Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane come back in national reckoning based on their performances in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes