"All-time No. 1 fraud player in IPL" - Fans fume as Glenn Maxwell departs cheaply again in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell failed to deliver with the bat again in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. The right-hander departed for just seven runs off 10 balls to leave his team in a spot of bother at 76-6.

Ad

Varun Chakaravarthy cleaned him up to leave the hosts in disarray. The mystery spinner bowled a carrom ball that spun in sharply to hit the top of the middle and off. Maxwell tried to play it through the offside, but missed it altogether.

This was Maxwell's sixth consecutive failure in IPL 2025, having returned with scores of 0, 30, 1, 3, and 7 (today). The Punjab-based franchise bought him for INR 4.2 crore despite him managing only 52 runs in nine innings for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X slammed Glenn Maxwell for another poor show with the bat. One user wrote:

"All Time No 1 Fraud Player in IPL is Glenn Maxwell."

Another user commented:

"I have never seen a more overrated Australian player than Glenn Maxwell."

A third user added:

"IPL will never have bigger fraud than Glenn Maxwell."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

KKR demolish PBKS in IPL 2025 clash

A clinical bowling display helped KKR demolish PBKS in the IPL 2025 match. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked decent for their 30 (15) and 22 (12), respectively, before they underwent a collapse.

Punjab were eventually bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/25 in his three overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine also bagged two wickets apiece. Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora scalped one each.

Ad

With a modest target on offer, the Knight Riders will be aiming to continue their winning streak, having defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their last match. On the other hand, Punjab are likely to lose consecutive games following their eight-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad.

Follow the PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More