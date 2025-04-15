"All-time No. 1 fraud player in IPL" - Fans fume as Glenn Maxwell departs cheaply again in PBKS vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell failed to deliver with the bat again in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the new Chandigarh Stadium on Tuesday, April 15. The right-hander departed for just seven runs off 10 balls to leave his team in a spot of bother at 76-6.
Varun Chakaravarthy cleaned him up to leave the hosts in disarray. The mystery spinner bowled a carrom ball that spun in sharply to hit the top of the middle and off. Maxwell tried to play it through the offside, but missed it altogether.
This was Maxwell's sixth consecutive failure in IPL 2025, having returned with scores of 0, 30, 1, 3, and 7 (today). The Punjab-based franchise bought him for INR 4.2 crore despite him managing only 52 runs in nine innings for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season.
"All Time No 1 Fraud Player in IPL is Glenn Maxwell."
"I have never seen a more overrated Australian player than Glenn Maxwell."
"IPL will never have bigger fraud than Glenn Maxwell."
KKR demolish PBKS in IPL 2025 clash
A clinical bowling display helped KKR demolish PBKS in the IPL 2025 match. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya looked decent for their 30 (15) and 22 (12), respectively, before they underwent a collapse.
Punjab were eventually bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/25 in his three overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine also bagged two wickets apiece. Anrich Nortje and Vaibhav Arora scalped one each.
With a modest target on offer, the Knight Riders will be aiming to continue their winning streak, having defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by eight wickets in their last match. On the other hand, Punjab are likely to lose consecutive games following their eight-wicket loss to SunRisers Hyderabad.
