“Always a student around you” - Team India wicket-keeper gets clicked with MS Dhoni after CSK vs RR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel posted a picture on social media with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stand-in captain MS Dhoni after their IPL 2025 encounter. The two teams faced off in the 62nd match of the season on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Asked to bat first, Ayush Mhatre played a crucial knock of 43 off 20 balls for CSK, while wickets tumbled at the other end as Devon Conway (10), Urvil Patel (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (13), and Ravindra Jadeja (1) all fell cheaply.

In the middle overs, Dewald Brevis (42 off 25) and Shivam Dube (39 off 32) steadied the innings for CSK. MS Dhoni contributed with a 17-ball 16 as CSK finished their 20 overs at 187/8.

In response, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a quickfire 36 off 19 balls for the Royals. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Sanju Samson then combined for a 98-run partnership off 59 balls for the second wicket. The former scored 57, while the RR skipper contributed 41. Later, Dhruv Jurel sealed the victory with an unbeaten 31 off 12 balls, as the Royals won by six wickets with 17 balls remaining.

Following the match, Jurel shared a post on Instagram with the veteran MS Dhoni, captioning it:

"Always a student around you Mahi bhai, thank you for all the guidance & advice. Pleasure always."

This win marked the fourth of the campaign for the Royals, who finished ninth on the points table with eight points after 14 matches.

A look at Dhruv Jurel's performance in IPL 2025

While the Rajasthan Royals endured a disappointing IPL 2025 season, Dhruv Jurel had a decent individual campaign. The wicketkeeper-batter featured in all 14 matches, scoring 333 runs in 13 innings at an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 156.33, including two half-centuries.

Looking at his overall record, the 24-year-old has appeared in 42 matches, accumulating 680 runs at an average of 28.33 and a strike rate of 153.84, with four fifties to his name. His highest score was a knock of 70 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2025 season.

