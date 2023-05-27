"Ambani ji, your refund has been initiated via NEFT" - Fans troll Mumbai Indians after their loss against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians' (MI) campaign in IPL 2023 ended in the second qualifier after a 62-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday, May 26.

In the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. In hindsight, it turned out to be a mistake, as Shubman Gill's astonishing 129-run knock helped GT to 233/3.

Gill received a lifeline when Tim David dropped him while he was in his 30s. He went on a carnage after that and made MI and David pay heavily.

MI were hampered before the start of the chase as their star opener Ishan Kishan could not take the field due to a concussion. Vishnu Vinod replaced him as the concussion substitute for the chase.

It forced Mumbai management to promote Nehal Wadhera to the opening position. The move backfired as Mohammed Shami sent him and Rohit Sharma back inside 2.2 overs to give GT a perfect start in the defense.

Suryakumar Yadav (61), Tilak Varma (43), and Cameron Green (30) then played aggressively and kept their side in the hunt until the 15th over. Mohit Sharma cleaned up Suryakumar Yadav in that over to seemingly end Mumbai Indian's hopes of a victory. MI were eventually bundled out for 171 in 18.2 overs and lost the match by 62 runs.

Fans took to Twitter to express their reactions after Mumbai Indians' loss on Friday night. Here are some of the reactions:

Finishing third gives us a lot of confidence: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on their campaign in IPL 2023 and revealed that finishing third would give them confidence going into the next season.

He pointed out that the batting department was a big positive for them, with multiple youngsters rising to the occasion.

"Finishing third gives us a lot of confidence. Our batting was the biggest positive - some of the young players that came through. All the bowling teams have been challenged this season. We had a great bowling performance in the previous match. We thought about giving it a good crack, wanted to be positive," Sharma said.

He added:

"We had to make full use of the powerplay and that did not go well for us. I thought Surya and Green batted well in the middle but we wanted one batter to take the game deep. Anything can happen."

"It is a good pitch to bat on but yeah, you have to give credit where it is due. Gujarat played well. You have to give credit to Shubman - I hope he continues that form. Just that Gujarat came out on top today."

