Ambati Rayudu and S Badrinath can’t stop laughing while talking about RCB’s trophy jinx ahead of IPL 2025 match vs CSK [Watch]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batters Ambati Rayudu and Subramaniam Badrinath could not stop laughing while reflecting on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) trophyless IPL journey. CSK and RCB are set to clash in a highly-anticipated encounter of IPL 2025 in Chennai today (March 28).

Despite being part of the league in all 18 years since it's inception, RCB are still to win their elusive IPL title. The side has qualified for the final three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but failed to finish the task.

Badrinath, on his YouTube channel, asked Rayudu if RCB would break their trophy drought this year. The duo couldn't themselves and laughed repeatedly while Rayudu responded.

Here is a video clipping of the same:

Here's what Rayudu responded on RCB's title chances in IPL 2025:

"Purely as a fan, and as someone who had really good laughter at them over the years because of what they do to themselves, I would want them to win sometime, but not this year, maybe. We want CSK to do well and win it this year. In the end, we need someone like RCB in the IPL."

Meanwhile, CSK hold the joint record for the most IPL titles with five. Rayudu was a massive part of their final three titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023, while Badrinath helped them go back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

RCB look to break their Chennai drought against CSK

RCB will look to end another long-standing drought when it comes to the IPL in their upcoming clash against CSK. The Bengaluru-based franchise has not beaten CSK in Chennai since winning the first meeting between the sides at the venue in 2008.

Apart from holding a 21-11 overall lead in IPL meetings, CSK also has an 8-1 advantage over RCB in IPL games in Chennai. However, RCB can take solace from the last time the two teams met in an IPL 2024 - the final league stage encounter of 2024 for both sides.

In a do-or-die encounter in Bengaluru, RCB pulled off a thrilling 27-run victory to advance to the playoffs and knock CSK out of the knockouts. The two teams have enjoyed excellent starts to their 2025 campaigns, with comprehensive wins over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

