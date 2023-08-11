Ambati Rayudu signs with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as marquee player for CPL 2023

Former Indian batter Ambati Rayudu has stuck a deal with St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to play as a marquee player in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023. The tournament is scheduled to be played from August 17 to September 25, with Team India's tour of the West Indies coming to a close soon.

Rayudu could become only the second Indian player to play in the CPL after veteran spinner Pravin Tambe's historic stint with the Trinbago Knight Riders in 2020. The right-handed batter's participation, however, hinges on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The governing body is planning to implement a one-year colling period for retired Indian players before they can partake in overseas leagues. Rayudu severed his final tie with Indian cricket after the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, where he won the title with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rayudu was slated to represent the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the inaugural edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States. Due to the BCCI's plans behind the scenes, he decided to withdraw himself from the tournament. It remains to be seen whether the rule will affect his participation in the 2023 CPL.

Rayudu spoke about his potential upcoming stint in the CPL.

"I'm really excited to be joining the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. I look forward to having a positive contribution for the team in the upcoming CPL 2023," he said.

Patriots owner Mahesh Ramani said in a statement:

"I am sure Ambati's seasoned expertise of having won multiple championships with various teams in an illustrious career in India will undoubtedly enrich the experience of our young players as we chase our second CPL title in 2023."

The veteran was largely used as an impact player in IPL 2023, which remains his most recent competitive appearance. He scored 158 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 139.82.

Evin Lewis is posed to lead the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots following the departure of Dwayne Bravo. The franchise will kickstart their campaign with a clash against the Trinbago Knight Riders on August 19 in St. Lucia.

Rayudu to join an exclusive list if he partakes in the CPL

Only a handful of Indian players have participated in overseas leagues, and the ones that have done, satisfy the criteria of the cooling period.

Unmukt Chand has played in the Big Bash League (BBL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Major League Cricket.

Robin Uthappa represented the Dubai Capitals in the International League T20 (ILT20). Veteran players like S Sreesanth and Yusuf Pathan have also made their presence in overseas leagues recently.