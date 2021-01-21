"An absolute honour to be released after being retired"- Parthiv Patel takes a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore

Parthiv Patel has taken a dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore for releasing him even though he had already announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last month.

It was expected that Parthiv Patel won't feature for RCB or any other IPL franchise in the upcoming edition after the 35-year-old decided to hang up his boots in December. Nevertheless, RCB still went on to announce that they have released the former Indian wicket-keeper ahead of the IPL 2021 Auction. As a result, Patel tweeted:

An absolute honour to be released after being retired . ... thank you @RCBTweets — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 20, 2021

Parthiv Patel was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team since 2018 and had travelled to the UAE for IPL 2020. However, he didn't feature in a single game for RCB last year. Besides Patel, the Bengaluru-based franchise released Moeen Ali and Aaron Finch among others.

Parthiv Patel working with the Mumbai Indians as a talent scout

Following his retirement, Mumbai Indians roped in Parthiv Patel as a talent scout for IPL 2021. The former wicket-keeper represented the franchise as a player from 2015 to 2017.

After joining MI as a talent scout, Patel was delighted with the opportunity.

"I enjoyed playing cricket for the Mumbai Indians. Those momentous three years with the champion sides remain etched in my memory. It's now time to turn to a new chapter in my life. I am excited, confident, and thankful to the Mumbai Indians management for the opportunity presented to me," Parthiv Patel said.

Parthiv Patel failed to make a significant impact at the international level for India, but his knowledge of the domestic circuit will certainly come in handy for the defending IPL champions. He represented Gujarat in 197 first-class matches and captained his side to their maiden Ranji Trophy win in the 2016-17 season.

He last played for India in the 2017-18 Test series against South Africa in Johannesburg. The southpaw managed a combined score of 18 runs over the course of his two innings. India went on to win that game by 63 runs.