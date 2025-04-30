Andre Russell gets covered with cake during 37th birthday celebrations after DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

On Tuesday, April 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell celebrated his birthday with his teammates after the IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a memorable day for him on the field as KKR beat DC by 14 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Russell played a role in his team's success as he chipped in with a cameo of 17 (9) in the first innings, with KKR finishing at 204/9. He also dismissed the dangerous DC batter Vipraj Nigam (38) during the final stages of the game to seal a 14-run victory for KKR.

The Kolkata franchise shared a video on their official Instagram account to give fans a glimpse of Andre Russell's 37th birthday celebrations at the team hotel after the match against DC. In the video, the KKR players can be seen applying cake on Russell's face and joyously participating in the festivities.

You can watch the video below:

"I asked the guys in the team meeting that all I want for my birthday is a win" - Andre Russell after KKR's win vs DC in IPL 2025

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Andre Russell revealed that during the team meeting, he had asked his teammates for a win as a birthday gift, and was elated with the result. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I asked the guys in the team meeting that all I want for my birthday is a win. I am here in the IPL, the greatest league in the world. They scheduled a game on my birthday and we won it. So, happy day. We had just one plan. I said I am going to bowl 6 yorkers. I might not execute all. But that's the plan. Once you are clear in your head, it is all that matters. I executed maybe three or four."

"But it worked out. We have been struggling. We have not clicked as a batting unit. We still get to good totals if three out of the seven batters have a good night. I still back the boys. We just have to try and execute and not think of the result too much. Narine bringing himself back was crucial. The wickets he got were big wickets. That's where all of us started to believe. We handled ourselves well tonight, " Russell added.

KKR will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their next IPL 2025 match at Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 4.

