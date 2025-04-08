Andre Russell strikes in his first over to end Mitchell Marsh's sublime 81-run knock in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell delivered a much-needed breakthrough for his side by dismissing Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Mitchell Marsh at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. The Australian opener scored a brilliant 48-ball 81 to help his side post a mammoth total in the ongoing KKR vs LSG 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash.

Ad

Marsh had not begun his innings in typical fashion as he struggled to get going. His opening partner, Aiden Markram, took the initiative to ensure LSG had an eventful powerplay. Marsh did pick up rhythm as the innings progressed, making up for his slow start with his fourth fifty of the IPL 2025 season.

The right-handed batter took his hitting to another level by taking on Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of the death overs. He was close to registering his highest IPL score of 89, which he made in IPL 2022, but holed out in the deep against Andre Russell's bowling in the 16th over.

Ad

Trending

Russell took the pace off the ball right away against Marsh. The batter, tempted by the width, went for a full-blooded cut shot, but found Rinku Singh in the deep. Have a look at the dismissal right here (3:25 onwards).

Russell conceded only eight runs off his first over, but was clobbered for 24 runs in his next over by Nicholas Pooran.

LSG on course for a mammoth total courtesy of Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran's heroics

Nicholas Pooran was settled by the time Marsh was dismissed, and took over the proceedings in the death overs. The left-handed batter was merciless as he tonked boundaries regularly against whatever was thrown at him by the KKR bowlers.

He brought up his fifty off just 21 deliveries, his third of the season, to take over the Orange Cap from his teammate Marsh. LSG finished at 238-3 after 20 overs, with Pooran unbeaten on 87 runs off 36 balls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More