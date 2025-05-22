Andy Flower provides crucial update on Rajat Patidar and Phil Salt's availability ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower provided injury updates on skipper Rajat Patidar and opener Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The former injured his finger in RCB's last completed game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3 before the one-week suspension.

Meanwhile, Salt hasn't featured for RCB in their last two completed matches with illness. While the duo may have returned in RCB's previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on May 17, the contest got called off due to rain without the toss taking place.

On the eve of RCB's penultimate group stage encounter against SRH, Flower addressed the duo's availability in the pre-match press conference, saying (via NDTV):

"We are not too concerned about that (break). I think the boys have worked really well over the entire season and they have played some superb cricket throughout the season. Yes, a little break now, but for a couple of our players that has actually been a healthy thing. Rajat Patidar for one has given his right hand a little bit of time to settle after getting quite a bad knock. So, he is fit to bat, which is great."

He added:

"Salt was sick for a while, so it (the break) has given him a little chance to get home. He has recharged his batteries and he is back at full force. Of course, everyone in the competition and all our fans would have wanted the competition to play out as planned, but bigger things were at hand and we have had to roll with that."

Patidar and Salt have been inconsistent with the bat thus far this season. The former has scored 239 runs in 11 games at an average of under 24 and a strike rate of 140.58.

Meanwhile, Salt has amassed 239 runs in nine outings at an average of 26.55 and a strike rate of 168.30.

RCB looking to seal top-two finish after playoff qualification

RCB will enter the SRH clash with only one thing on their mind - to seal a spot in the top two of the points table. They have already qualified for the playoffs with two league-stage games left.

Currently in second place with 17 points in 12 outings, RCB must win their final two matches and hope their net run rate remains above third-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Rajat Patidar's side are on a four-match winning streak and have won all six games away from home. They are also the only side to have made the playoffs in the last two seasons - 2024 and 2025.

