"Another all-format player for India in the making" - Twitterati laud Rajat Patidar's stunning century on India A debut

Rajat Patidar smashed a stunning ton on his India A debut against New Zealand A on Saturday (September 3) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The right-handed batter crossed the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the unofficial Test. He completed his century in 143 balls against New Zealand A.

At the time of writing, Patidar is still at the crease and is batting on 162.

The player received appreciation from all quarters for his scintillating knock. A number of fans took to social media to laud him for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the reactions.

Mohandas Menon @mohanstatsman

Another all-format player for India in the making.



#IndvNZ Rajat Patidar is currently batting on 163 for India A against New Zealand A at Bengaluru.Another all-format player for India in the making. Rajat Patidar is currently batting on 163 for India A against New Zealand A at Bengaluru.Another all-format player for India in the making.#IndvNZ

Hamendra @Hamendr37135295 Another brilliant inning by Rajat patidar against Newzealand A at banglore a step forward.......for Indian test team Another brilliant inning by Rajat patidar against Newzealand A at banglore a step forward.......for Indian test team

Amrut V K @AmrutVK4 Rajat Patidar is future superstar mark my words @RajatPatidarOff Rajat Patidar is future superstar mark my words @RajatPatidarOff

Maharaj Patil @IamViruLover



Opinion may sounds too soon. But we need to provide technically sounded batsman's like Rajat Patidar much deserved chances. Just like Gill!! @Fancricket12 Could be a game changer at No 5 for India in Test Cricket.Opinion may sounds too soon. But we need to provide technically sounded batsman's like Rajat Patidar much deserved chances. Just like Gill!! @Fancricket12 Could be a game changer at No 5 for India in Test Cricket. Opinion may sounds too soon. But we need to provide technically sounded batsman's like Rajat Patidar much deserved chances. Just like Gill!!

چاچژ uTraĐi @ChacharAwais Hundred on Ranji Trophy final.

Hundred on India A debut.

Hundred on IPL eliminator.



Take a bow, Rajat Patidar. Hundred on Ranji Trophy final.Hundred on India A debut.Hundred on IPL eliminator. Take a bow, Rajat Patidar.

Cricrazie @cricrazie #RCB 100 for Rajat Patidar in debut match for India A against New Zealand A. What a fine talent. #INDAvNZA 100 for Rajat Patidar in debut match for India A against New Zealand A. What a fine talent. #INDAvNZA #RCB

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rajat Patidar's last 6 matches in cricket:-



•112*(54) - In IPL Eliminator.

•58(42) - In IPL Qualifier 2.

•85(167) - In Ranji Quarterfinal.

•7(17) & 79(149) - In Ranji Semifinal.

•122(219) & 30*(37) - In Ranji Final.

•100*(143) - In Debut match for India A.



What a player. Rajat Patidar's last 6 matches in cricket:-•112*(54) - In IPL Eliminator.•58(42) - In IPL Qualifier 2.•85(167) - In Ranji Quarterfinal.•7(17) & 79(149) - In Ranji Semifinal.•122(219) & 30*(37) - In Ranji Final.•100*(143) - In Debut match for India A.What a player. https://t.co/N0PDjY3XZ8

yr.samar @YusufRahamani @Harish4VK18 I think Rajat patidar is the player we will be taking for Indian team after the next ipl. @Harish4VK18 I think Rajat patidar is the player we will be taking for Indian team after the next ipl.

Ashis Mahato @TheAshisMahato Rajat Patidar is Special Player Soon he will be in International Cricket. Rajat Patidar is Special Player Soon he will be in International Cricket.

Maharaj Patil @IamViruLover Rajat Patidar looks fine prospect for me at No 5 for India in Test Cricket. Rajat Patidar looks fine prospect for me at No 5 for India in Test Cricket.

Sunil Joshi @cricket_joshi

#INDAvNZA

#IndiaASeries

#CricketTwitter Rajat Patidar races off to a brisk 100. Fantastic innings from him filled with great shots Rajat Patidar races off to a brisk 100. Fantastic innings from him filled with great shots#INDAvNZA #IndiaASeries#CricketTwitter https://t.co/kXIaDOSesX

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Rajat Patidar Rajat Patidar 🔥🔥🔥

aesthugirll @suhaanasuffer Rajat Patidar, you beautyyyyy Rajat Patidar, you beautyyyyy

Rajat Patidar has showcased spectacular form with the bat in his recent appearances. With 658 runs from nine innings, he finished as the second-highest run-getter in this year's Ranji Trophy.

He slammed an impressive century for Madhya Pradesh in the all-important final of the domestic tournament against Mumbai.

The batter made a significant impact while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, mustering 333 runs in seven innings.

The youngster's unbeaten knock of 112 helped the side secure a crucial win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.

India A batters dominate on Day 3 against New Zealand A

New Zealand A managed to post an impressive total of 400 after electing to bat first in the unofficial Test. In response, the India A batters have showcased great composure to secure a crucial lead.

Opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed with 132 runs at the top. Young batter Tilak Varma has also shown signs of good form, slamming a gutsy half-century. He is currently at the crease alongside Rajat Patidar.

Mukesh Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India A, claiming a brilliant fifer. Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with two wickets, while Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arzan Nagwaswalla bagged one wicket each.

