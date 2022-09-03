"Another all-format player for India in the making" - Twitterati laud Rajat Patidar's stunning century on India A debut

Rajat Patidar smashed a stunning ton on his India A debut against New Zealand A on Saturday (September 3) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.
The right-handed batter crossed the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the unofficial Test. He completed his century in 143 balls against New Zealand A.
At the time of writing, Patidar is still at the crease and is batting on 162.
The player received appreciation from all quarters for his scintillating knock. A number of fans took to social media to laud him for his batting exploits.
Here are some of the reactions.
Rajat Patidar has showcased spectacular form with the bat in his recent appearances. With 658 runs from nine innings, he finished as the second-highest run-getter in this year's Ranji Trophy.
He slammed an impressive century for Madhya Pradesh in the all-important final of the domestic tournament against Mumbai.
The batter made a significant impact while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year, mustering 333 runs in seven innings.
The youngster's unbeaten knock of 112 helped the side secure a crucial win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator.
India A batters dominate on Day 3 against New Zealand A
New Zealand A managed to post an impressive total of 400 after electing to bat first in the unofficial Test. In response, the India A batters have showcased great composure to secure a crucial lead.
Opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran contributed with 132 runs at the top. Young batter Tilak Varma has also shown signs of good form, slamming a gutsy half-century. He is currently at the crease alongside Rajat Patidar.
Mukesh Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India A, claiming a brilliant fifer. Sarfaraz Khan chipped in with two wickets, while Yash Dayal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Arzan Nagwaswalla bagged one wicket each.