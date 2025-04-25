"Another day, another blind slogging failed" - Fans troll Abhishek Sharma for his duck in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma failed to score once again. He was dismissed for a duck in their ongoing IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, April 25.

Ad

Batting first, CSK were bowled out for 154 runs. Opening the batting, Abhishek did not trouble the scorers as he was sent back by pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the very first over for a two-ball duck.

After another failure, the young opener has received criticism, and fans have trolled on social media. In their last match against Mumbai, he scored just eight runs and could not get to double digits.

A fan called Abhishek out for his 'blind slogging' as he got out for a duck.

Ad

Trending

"Another day, another blind slogging failed. Abhishek Sharma with Duck tonight 😍🔥," the fan wrote on X (Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan pointed out the blind slogging and called it unsustainable, highlighting that Abhishek scored 141 runs in one game but failed to score runs in the rest.

"Abhishek Sharma: 141 runs in one inning, just 99 across 8 others. This is exactly what Fleming meant about blind slogging — it’s not sustainable. You can smash 280 one day like SRH, but flop in most others. Consistency > chaos," the tweet read.

Ad

A fan questioned what the SRH opener wants to prove and stated that he is wasting his opportunities and talent.

"Na Man Don't Know What This Guy Abhishek Sharma Wants To Prove in T20 Cricket. Man You are Getting So Many Chances From The Management By Indian Team and Sunrisers Hyderabad But You are Literally Wasting Your Talent, Position, Fame and Success Which You Got....," the fan tweeted.

Ad

He was also trolled for not performing against CSK, who were below SRH on the points table before the start of the match.

"Abhishek sharma is washed. CSK ko bhi nahi maar paya (He could not hit CSK as well)," a fan wrote.

Moreover, a fan compared him to Virat Kohli, saying that the 36-year-old, who retired from T20Is last year, is still a better player than Abhishek.

Ad

"36 years old retired Virat Kohli is 100 times better T20 player than Abhishek Fluke Flatpitch Sharma!! We need players like Virat in T20I team & not fluke like Abhishek who will score only when u give them pitch like National Highway else they will fail."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans even went to the extent of calling him a 'flat track bully'.

"You are mentally sick if you still want to see flat track bully Abhishek Sharma in India T20 team," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Abhishek Sharma has to be the most flat track bully.. if the pitch holds a bit, he’s done!! Please take Yashasvi and gill for t20 World Cup.. #CSKvsSRH #TATAIPL2025," another fan wrote.

Abhishek Sharma's poor form continues in IPL 2025

Barring a couple of good innings, Abhishek Sharma has failed to score and has been inconsistent in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He scored a brilliant century, where he made 141 runs, but has managed to add less than 100 runs in eight other innings.

Ad

Overall, he has scored 241 runs from nine matches so far at an average of just 26.66 and a strike-rate of 180.45.

In contrast to the last season, Abhishek, being unable to perform consistently this season, has played a major role in SRH struggling as well. They have only two wins and six defeats from eight matches (before the CSK game).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More