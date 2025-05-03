  • home icon
  • Another DRS controversy as Dewald Brevis' lbw review is disallowed by umpire due to timer running out in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Another DRS controversy as Dewald Brevis' lbw review is disallowed by umpire due to timer running out in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified May 03, 2025 23:45 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Dewald Brevis - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was given out in dramatic circumstances in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. Brevis' fellow South African Lungi Ngidi delivered a full toss on the third ball of the 17th over. The batter missed the delivery as the ball hit his pads and umpire Nitin Menon raised his finger.

Brevis and Ravindra Jadeja scampered through for a single. In the process, both batters forgot to take the review. The scene turned chaotic in the middle as both batters consulted the umpire about taking the review, but the 15 seconds permitted to go upstairs had passed and Brevis had to trudge his way back to the hut.

Watch the video of the dismissal and the ensuing drama here.

The HawkEye indicated that the ball would have comfortably missed the stumps. The lack of attentiveness on CSK's part cost them dearly at a critical juncture of the chase.

Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja shine but CSK fall short by two runs

Earlier in the second innings, an outstanding stand of 114 runs for the third wicket between Ayush Mhatre and Ravindra Jadeja put CSK on course to chase RCB's target of 214 runs. The former batted beautifully en route to making 94 runs off 48 balls to put the five-time champions in prime position to win the match.

However, RCB pulled things back by removing Mhatre, Brevis, and MS Dhoni at regular intervals to take the match right down to the wire. For the second year in a row, the onus fell on Yash Dayal to bowl the last over with 14 runs in the bank. The left-arm seamer held his nerve and helped RCB win the match by two runs.

This is the first time in IPL history that RCB have beaten CSK in both the home and away matches.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Edited by Arshit Garg
