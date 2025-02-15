Another key RCB player ruled out of WPL 2025 due to injury

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have suffered a huge setback on Saturday (February 15) as their star spinner, Shreyanka Patil, has been ruled out of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. A shin injury will force the off-spinner to remain on the sidelines.

Patil is the third player after Asha Sobhana and Sophie Molineux on the Royal Challengers' injury list in WPL 2025. Apart from them, overseas players Kate Cross and Sophie Devine withdrew from the season due to personal reasons.

Shreyanka played a pivotal role in RCB's trophy-winning campaign last year, finishing as the leading wicket-taker and winning the purple cap with 13 scalps from eight games. The Bengaluru franchise roped in veteran Indian off-spinner Sneh Rana as her replacement for WPL 2025.

WPL's official media advisory on the matter read:

"Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday picked Sneh Rana as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil for the remainder of the TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025."

"Shreyanka, who has played 15 matches for RCB and has scalped 19 wickets, is ruled out of the third edition of the TATA WPL due to an injury. Rana, who is an all-rounder, has previously played for Gujarat Giants (GG) in the TATA WPL. She joins RCB for INR 30 Lakh."

Rana played for Gujarat Giants (GG) during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, picking up six wickets and scoring 47 runs with the bat.

RCB began WPL 2025 with a win against Gujarat Giants in the season opener

Royal Challengers Bengaluru started the new season positively with a six-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants on Friday (February 14) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. GG batted first in the contest and put on a daunting total of 201/5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Australian duo Beth Mooney (56) and Ash Gardner (79*).

Ellyse Perry (57) and Richa Ghosh (64*) then played blazing knocks in response to power Royal Challengers to the highest-ever chase in WPL history. The defending champions scaled down the target of 202 in 18.3 overs to get off the mark in the points table.

