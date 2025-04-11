Anshul Kamboj gives something to smile for local fans as he knocks over Quinton de Kock for 23 in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debutant Anshul Kamboj removed dangerous-looking Quinton de Kock in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The clash took place at Chepauk on Friday, April 11. The medium pacer cleaned up the Knight Riders opener to give a reason to smile for the CSK fans in a game dominated by the visitors. De Kock walked back for 23 runs off 16 balls as his team lost their first wicket for 46 runs.

The dismissal came in the fifth over of KKR’s innings. Kamboj bowled a length ball on the off-stump line that nipped in slightly after pitching. The left-hander anticipated the ball to follow its straight line and was beaten for the inside edge. The ball crashed on top of the off stump.

With CSK, Anshul Kamboj is playing for his second franchise in the IPL. He previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) last season.

On the other hand, Quinton de Kock failed to score big again following his 97* against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). His other scores read 4, 1, 1, 15, and 23 (today).

KKR are dominating CSK in a one-sided IPL 2025 match

Ajinkya Rahane's KKR are dominating CSK in a one-sided IPL clash. At the time of writing, they are 87/2 after 8.1 overs, with skipper Rahane and Rinku Singh at the crease. A win inside 12 overs would take them to third spot in the points table (three wins in six games).

Asked to bat first, CSK managed 103/9 in their allotted 20 overs, less than six runs an over. Sunil Narine starred with the ball for the Knight Riders, finishing with an economical spell of 3/13 in his four overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Harshit Rana also picked up two wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Moeen Ali and Vaibhav Arora shared one wicket each.

Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten 31 off 29 balls, comprising three boundaries. Vijay Shankar also chipped in with 29 off 21, hitting one six and two fours. Rahul Tripathi and Devon Conway were the other two batters to reach double digits, returning with scores of 16 (22) and 12 (11), respectively.

This is MS Dhoni’s first game as skipper in IPL 2025. The 43-year-old has replaced regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been ruled out of the season. He sustained a knee injury while playing against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati.

With five losses in six games, the Super Kings are lying at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table.

