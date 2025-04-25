Anshul Kamboj knocks over struggling Travis Head for 19 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj took the key wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Travis Head for 19 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The match was played in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The Australian saw his off stump knocked back after trying to heave a back-of-length delivery from Kamboj to the leg side in the final delivery of the sixth over.

The 31-year-old Australian was brought on as the Impact sub for the chase for SRH at the expense of leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Travis Head had fallen for a duck in his team's previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

Four-star Harshal Patel helps restrict CSK to 154 at Chennai

Earlier, an outstanding spell of bowling by Harshal Patel (4 for 28 in four overs) helped SRH bowl CSK out for 154 runs in 19.5 overs. The pacer removed Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmed to emerge as the best bowler for the visitors. Both sides are in desperate need of a win to keep their Playoff qualification hopes alive.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first, and his bowlers delivered for the side in a must-win clash. Kamindu Mendis claimed the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and later took an excellent catch to send back Brevis. He felt that there was turn in the wicket and dew in the second innings could work in SRH's favour.

"It was good, the wicket is spinning a bit and I think there is a little dew on the surface now. I tried to bowl into the wicket.There is dew, hopefully we will chase these runs," Mendis said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, SRH were 54/3 in the ninth over with Jadeja removing Heinrich Klassen, caught by Deepak Hooda in the deep.

