Anshul Kamboj knocks over struggling Travis Head for 19 in CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Shankar
Modified Apr 25, 2025 22:51 IST
2025 IPL - Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad - Source: Getty
Travis Head walks back to the pavilion - Source: Getty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj took the key wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opening batter Travis Head for 19 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match. The match was played in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The Australian saw his off stump knocked back after trying to heave a back-of-length delivery from Kamboj to the leg side in the final delivery of the sixth over.

The 31-year-old Australian was brought on as the Impact sub for the chase for SRH at the expense of leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari. Travis Head had fallen for a duck in his team's previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23.

Watch the video of Travis Head's dismissal here.

Four-star Harshal Patel helps restrict CSK to 154 at Chennai

Earlier, an outstanding spell of bowling by Harshal Patel (4 for 28 in four overs) helped SRH bowl CSK out for 154 runs in 19.5 overs. The pacer removed Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, and Noor Ahmed to emerge as the best bowler for the visitors. Both sides are in desperate need of a win to keep their Playoff qualification hopes alive.

SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first, and his bowlers delivered for the side in a must-win clash. Kamindu Mendis claimed the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja and later took an excellent catch to send back Brevis. He felt that there was turn in the wicket and dew in the second innings could work in SRH's favour.

"It was good, the wicket is spinning a bit and I think there is a little dew on the surface now. I tried to bowl into the wicket.There is dew, hopefully we will chase these runs," Mendis said at the mid-innings break via Cricbuzz.

At the time of writing, SRH were 54/3 in the ninth over with Jadeja removing Heinrich Klassen, caught by Deepak Hooda in the deep.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
