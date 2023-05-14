"Anuj Rawat getting retained for next three seasons because of this cameo" - Twitter reacts to Rawat's 29* vs RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) young batter Anuj Rawat played a handy cameo against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 14, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The 23-year-old was under scrutiny for not contributing enough runs in the middle order for RCB. The wicketkeeper-batter made just 39 runs in five innings at an abysmal strike rate of 86.67 ahead of the clash against the Royals.

Anuj Rawat came to bat in the 18th over following the dismissal of Glenn Maxwell. He provided a perfect flourish to the team with a 11-ball 29* knock.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL to finish the innings in style courtesy Anuj Rawat



#TATAIPL | #RRvRCB to finish the innings in style courtesy Anuj Rawat

The southpaw flicked one towards the fine leg for a boundary off Sandeep Sharma to open his account. He later went for the reverse sweep against Yuzvendra Chahal only to find the top edge racing to the ropes at the third-man region.

Anuj Rawat left the best for the end as he clobbered two sixes and a boundary in the last three balls against KM Asif to propel RCB to a competitive total of 171.

Fans were ecstatic to watch Anuj Rawat smash RR bowlers in the death overs. Many of them took to their Twitter handles to heap praise for the keeper-batter. Here are some of the reactions below:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Lot of criticism on Anuj Rawat and questions on his place - Anuj Rawat when came to bat RCB was 137/5 and he smashed 29*(11) with 3 fours and 2 sixes, RCB post 171/5.

Incredible, Anuj Rawat. Well played.



Lot of criticism on Anuj Rawat and questions on his place - Anuj Rawat when came to bat RCB was 137/5 and he smashed 29*(11) with 3 fours and 2 sixes, RCB post 171/5.Incredible, Anuj Rawat. Well played.

S. @Sobuujj 6, 6, 4 to finish the innings! Come outside Anuj Rawat haters, we need to talk

Arun Singh @ArunTuThikHoGya Anuj Rawat to Riyan Parag After playing today's inning

M. @IconicKohIi Anuj rawat officially ended DK's career



Time to drop him and bring suyash ASAP Anuj rawat officially ended DK's careerTime to drop him and bring suyash ASAP https://t.co/k5Vivdsg6h

Aditya Saha @Adityakrsaha Anuj Rawat is actually doing his role as a batter??

Pulkit🇮🇳 @pulkit5Dx RCB fans after Watching this Inning from Anuj Rawat

Ethical Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ Can't calm down with this Anuj Rawat all round performance, DK would have dropped that me thinks

𝐊𝐨𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭!𝟎𝐧_👑🚩 @bholination We RCBians owe you an apology Anuj Rawat the future RCB captain.

arfan @Im__Arfan Anuj Rawat getting retained for next 3 seasons because of this cameo 🫡🫡🫡

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli

Yashvi. @BreatheKohli

Well played Anuj rawat, Mike hesson might be the happiest person at the moment. 6,6,4 in the end with 29* off 11, this was so unexpected.He took those trolls personally or what ?

Akshat @AkshatOM10



Akshat @AkshatOM10

#RRvsRCB Well played Anuj Rawat, atleast RCB ki izzat toh bachayi !

Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell set the tone for RCB

RCB captain Faf du Plessis (55 off 44 balls) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33 balls) steadied the ship in the middle overs and the duo firmly kept ticking the scoreboard.

The 69-run stand between du Plessis and Maxwell was their fifth 50-plus stand this season. For the first time, the pair failed to convert it into a 100-plus partnership in IPL 2023.

Du Plessis also became the 15th player in the IPL history to cross the 4000-run mark en route to his seventh IPL half-century of this season. He consolidated his position at the top of the run-scoring charts with 631 runs in 12 innings.

