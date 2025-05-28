Anushka Sharma gets ecstatic as Digvesh Rathi bowls decisive no-ball in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Bollywood actress and star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli's wife, Anushka Sharma, was ecstatic in the stands as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Digvesh Rathi bowled a decisive no-ball during the IPL 2025 match between the two teams. RCB and LSG played the final league match of the season on Tuesday, May 27.

In the 17th over of RCB's chase, Digvesh dismissed Jitesh Sharma off the very first ball while the batter was on 49. However, on being checked by the third umpire, it was found that Digvesh had bowled a no-ball as Jitesh was eventually declared not out.

It was a decisive moment in the game as RCB were 189/4 in 16.1 overs at that stage, chasing 228 for a win. Jitesh went on to blast a sensational unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls to help his side gun down the target in just 18.4 overs in the end as they won by six wickets.

It was a massive win as they finished second on the table and secured their spot in the top two going into the playoffs, strengthening their chances of making it to the final and winning the trophy.

As Digvesh bowled a decisive no-ball, Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands cheering for Kohli and RCB, got all ecstatic and beamed with joy, with a wide smile on her face, as it was a huge moment in the game.

Watch her reaction in an image posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) -

Anushka Sharma in joy after RCB register crucial win

Anushka Sharma did not hold back and was seen pouring out her emotions after RCB registered a crucial win over LSG. They finished the league stage with nine wins and 19 points from 14 games, taking the second spot on the table.

Anushka was seen ecstatically clapping her hands and cheering for the team after the big win. Below are some images of the actress' reaction posted by users on X-

RCB will now play table toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Therefore, both teams will have two chances to make it to the finals and lay their hands on their maiden IPL trophy.

