“Any bowler can increase the pace by 5 kmph easily” – Bharat Arun feels Umran Malik can break Shoaib Akhtar’s record

Bharat Arun reckons Indian speedster Umran Malik can break former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s record of the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket.

The former India bowling coach said that bowlers can increase their pace by 5 km/hr. He pointed out that the Jammu-based bowler can work on his action and undergo special drills to raise his pace.

Speaking on News24sports, Arun said:

“If you work on your action, your line and length will get better and speed will increase as well. To increase the pace, drills can be helpful and workload monitoring is also important. Any bowler can increase the pace by 5 kmph easily with this kind of work (when questioned if he can break Akhtar's 161 kmph record).”

For the uninitiated, Akhtar bowled the fastest delivery (161 kmph) in international cricket against New Zealand in an ODI in April 2002.

Meanwhile, Malik, 23, has cloaked 157kmph in the IPL and 156 kmph in international cricket, which came in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Malik scalped five wickets in two ODIs. He also emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the T20I series (seven wickets in three T20Is) against the Lankans. He will look to continue his exploits ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

“A big talent for India” – Bharat Arun feels Umran Malik is the future of Indian cricket

Arun said that Umran Malik should be nurtured to serve the Indian cricket team for a long time. He pointed out that he's a rare pacer who can consistently hit a speed of 150 kmph.

He said:

“Umran Malik is a very good find for India. Somebody who bowls 150 kmph+. He is doing that consistently, a big talent for India. We have the option of nurturing him and making him a very good bowler for India in the future.”

Malik will next be seen in action in the white ball series against New Zealand. The first ODI of the three-match series begins in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 18).

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

