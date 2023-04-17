"Any time the player gets a 100, it is special" - Tim David reflects on Venkatesh Iyer's maiden IPL ton

Mumbai Indians middle-order batter Tim David lavished praise on Venkatesh Iyer's quality hundred, but felt relieved to trump against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankede Stadium. David feels it's a real confidence booster to conjure back-to-back victories.

Although Iyer sizzled with 104 off 51 balls, he hardly had any support from the other KKR batters as they set the hosts a target of 186. Mumbai Indians chased it with five wickets to spare, led by an opening stand of 65 in 4.5 overs between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

@venkateshiyer 🤝 Hitting SIXES for fun
Watch two of those MAXIMUMS

Speaking at a post-match press conference, the Singapore-born cricketer said:

"Yeah, it's a great feeling. So awesome to have 2 wins in a row. He (Venkatesh) played a great innings. He started so quickly. Any time the player gets a 100, it is special. So, for him to play that way, I'm sure he feels good about it. But again, for us to overcome that century and to win the game, that's really pleasing for us."

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma coming in as an impact player, David, who stayed unbeaten at 24, felt it was a sensible move, given the unforgiving weather conditions.

"I think Rohit wasn't feeling so well today and it being a day game, it was very hot. I have been the impact player in the last few days, so when I got told I wasn't the impact player anymore, I was a bit upset. But he wasn't feeling so well. He batted nicely and it's just smart management. I think when it's so hot like that, it’s better to be just smart about it."

With Rohit not present in the starting XI, Suryakumar Yadav captained the five-time champions and did a decent job. The Indian skipper scored 20 runs, laced with two sixes.

"He swung the ball a lot" - Tim David on Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar receives his cap from Rohit Sharma. (Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on Arjun Tendulkar's IPL debut, David said he couldn't have done a better job and expects him to derive plenty of confidence after playing on such an occasion. He added:

"I thought he did a great job when he started bowling the first over. He swung the ball a lot as I stood next to him. As far as conversations go, I stood in the huddle when he was given his first cap. That's when I was aware of it, but I think it's great and awesome for him. He'll build a lot of confidence from that performance.”

A special occasion
That moment when Arjun Tendulkar received his @mipaltan cap from @ImRo45

Tendulkar bowled only two wicketless overs for 17 runs on Sunday.

