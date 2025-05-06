  • home icon
  "Apni colony se le aao" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma falls to left-arm pacer again in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

"Apni colony se le aao" - Fans erupt as Rohit Sharma falls to left-arm pacer again in MI vs GT IPL 2025 match

By James Kuanal
Modified May 06, 2025 20:30 IST
Rohit Sharma has departed to a left-arm seamer 3/11 times in IPL 2025. [Pic credits: BCCI and @Rajasthani_Lad on X]

Mumbai Indians' (MI) former skipper Rohit Sharma continued his poor run against left-arm pacers in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The right-handed batter departed for just seven runs off eight balls he faced, dismissed by Arshad Khan.

This was the third instance where Rohit got out against a left-arm pacer in the ongoing season, including Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan (today).

The dismissal came in the fourth over of Mumbai’s innings. Arshad bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off, and Rohit went for a big shot over long-off but miscued it completely. Prasidh Krishna took an easy catch at mid-off.

The 37-year-old has failed to stay consistent this season but has three half-centuries. His other eight scores read: 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, 26, 12 and 7 (today).

Fans on X pointed out Rohit Sharma's struggles against left-arm pacers in both international cricket and the IPL. One user wrote:

"Rohit Sharma & a left arm seamer, the horror story continues……"

Another user wrote:

"This Rohit Sharma is bunny of left arm pacer."

A third user added:

"All you need against Rohit Sharma is a left arm pacer ab chahe apni colony se le aao (whether you bring one from your own colony)."
Here are a few more reactions:

GT remove MI openers early, but Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav keep hosts on top in IPL 2025 match

Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan removed MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma early, but GT dropped three catches in the powerplay. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav used the opportunity to help the hosts bounce back strongly against the Titans.

At the time of writing, Mumbai were 84/2 after nine overs, with Jacks and Suryakumar at the crease.

The Hardik Pandya-led side are on a roll and chasing their seventh consecutive win of this season. Meanwhile, GT will be looking to register their second win over MI this year and win back-to-back games after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing.

Follow the MI vs GT IPL 2025 match live score and updates here.

James Kuanal

James Kuanal

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
