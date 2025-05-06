Mumbai Indians' (MI) former skipper Rohit Sharma continued his poor run against left-arm pacers in the IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, May 6. The right-handed batter departed for just seven runs off eight balls he faced, dismissed by Arshad Khan.
This was the third instance where Rohit got out against a left-arm pacer in the ongoing season, including Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, and Arshad Khan (today).
The dismissal came in the fourth over of Mumbai’s innings. Arshad bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside off, and Rohit went for a big shot over long-off but miscued it completely. Prasidh Krishna took an easy catch at mid-off.
The 37-year-old has failed to stay consistent this season but has three half-centuries. His other eight scores read: 0, 8, 13, 17, 18, 26, 12 and 7 (today).
Fans on X pointed out Rohit Sharma's struggles against left-arm pacers in both international cricket and the IPL. One user wrote:
"Rohit Sharma & a left arm seamer, the horror story continues……"
Another user wrote:
"This Rohit Sharma is bunny of left arm pacer."
A third user added:
"All you need against Rohit Sharma is a left arm pacer ab chahe apni colony se le aao (whether you bring one from your own colony)."
Here are a few more reactions:
GT remove MI openers early, but Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav keep hosts on top in IPL 2025 match
Mohammed Siraj and Arshad Khan removed MI openers Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma early, but GT dropped three catches in the powerplay. Will Jacks and Suryakumar Yadav used the opportunity to help the hosts bounce back strongly against the Titans.
At the time of writing, Mumbai were 84/2 after nine overs, with Jacks and Suryakumar at the crease.
The Hardik Pandya-led side are on a roll and chasing their seventh consecutive win of this season. Meanwhile, GT will be looking to register their second win over MI this year and win back-to-back games after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last outing.
