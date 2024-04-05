"Arey it's just 24 runs in 2 overs; we will get it done comfortably" - Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh on PBKS vs GT IPL 2024 match

Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma played incredible cameos as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a thrilling IPL 2024 match on Thursday (April 4) by three wickets and with a ball to spare.

Chasing a mammoth target of 200, the Kings kept losing wickets at crucial junctures and it seemed like the Titans were in control of the game. However, Shashank (61* off 29) and Ashutosh (31 off 17) added a quickfire 43 in just 22 balls for the seventh wicket to keep them alive in the chase.

Speaking alongside Shashank Singh after the game in a video posted by the IPL on social media, here's what Ashutosh Sharma had to say about the two batters' mindset during the crunch chase:

"I think neither of us panicked looking at the match situation. There was a sense of belief that until our partnership keeps going, we will get the job done. We even had a conversation like 'Arey it's just 24 runs in two overs; we will get it done comfortably.'"

While Ashutosh was dismissed on the first ball of the final over, Shashank ensured he stayed right till the end and got his team over the line.

Shashank Singh on batting higher up the order

Shashank Singh was excited to learn that he would be batting at No.5 in the chase. He felt that would give him more deliveries to make an impact and that's exactly how things panned out.

"When I was told by the coach and Sanjay sir that would bat No.5 today, I looked at it as a great opportunity to face more number of balls and make a bigger impact,” he said. “The pitch was good and as professional cricketers we all visualize winning games for our team, and I thought this is my opportunity to win the match for my team."

Shashank Singh also praised Ashutosh Sharma for providing able support from the other end. Ashutosh scored 31 out of the 43 runs between the duo and Shashank felt that took the pressure off him.