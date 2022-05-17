"Arjun must play the last game" - Aakash Chopra urges MI to include Tendulkar Jr in squad for DC clash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has urged the Mumbai Indians (MI) to give a chance to young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar in their last fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC).

While it was expected that Arjun might get a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), this wasn't the case. Mumbai made two changes but Arjun was not one of them.

With one game left in the season, Aakash Chopra feels the youngster deserves an opportunity. Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote:

"Arjun must play the last game of the season. Mumbai has given opportunities to almost everyone in the squad… about time you try him out too."

Arjun Tendulkar was picked by the Mumbai franchise ahead of IPL 2021 at his base price of ₹20 lakhs. The five-time IPL champions reacquired his services earlier this year for ₹ 30 lakhs.

Tendulkar has fared decently on the domestic circuit, playing for Mumbai. He was also included in the Ranji Trophy squad earlier this year. The 22-year-old has done well in the Mumbai T20 league.

"I think everyone in the squad is an option" - Mahela Jayawardene on Arjun Tendulkar's inclusion in the playing XI

Mumbai have been known to unearth rare talents ever since the start of the IPL. From Jasprit Bumrah to Hardik Pandya to Tilak Varma this year, the team has given a platform to many talented cricketers.

They have also played a few young cricketers in IPL 2022 namely Tilak, Dewald Brevis, Hrithik Shokeen, and Kumar Kartikeya. However, Arjun Tendulkar continues to remain sidelined.

Responding to questions during a media conference earlier this season, MI head coach Jayawardene stated that everyone is in the scheme of things. However, he added that youngster's inclusion will depend on the basis of the matchup with the opponent.

The former Sri Lankan captain said:

"Well, I think everyone in the squad is an option. We will see how things go. It is about match-ups and how we can win the matches and our priority is to make sure that we get the right match-ups."

He added:

"Every game is a confidence thing, we managed to get our first win and it is about stringing wins together and getting the confidence back. It is about putting the best guys in the park. If Arjun is one of them, then we will consider it, yes, but it all depends on the combination that we put out."

It remains to be seen if the junior Tendulkar gets a game in IPL 2022 or if he will have to wait for another season to make his debut in the premium T20 competition.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar