  Arshdeep Singh asks for Vyshak Vijaykumar as Impact Player immediately after Sherfane Rutherford's arrival; video goes viral [Watch]

Arshdeep Singh asks for Vyshak Vijaykumar as Impact Player immediately after Sherfane Rutherford’s arrival; video goes viral [Watch]

By Balakrishna
Modified Mar 26, 2025 14:34 IST
Vijaykumar Vyshak in action during PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 match. (Image: IPL/X)
Vijaykumar Vyshak in action during PBKS vs GT IPL 2025 match. (Image: IPL/X)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) bowling spearhead Arshdeep Singh advised the team management to bring in Vyshak Vijaykumar as an impact substitute during their IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (March 25). The move paid rich dividends as Vyshak bowled a magnificent spell that proved match-defining.

PBKS batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored 243/5 in 20 overs. GT had reached 145/2 in the 12.3 overs, placing themselves in a decent position in the steep chase. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sai Sudharsan (74) at that juncture, which brought big-hitting West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford to the crease.

Arshdeep was spotted indicating to the management to bring in right-arm pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar as an impact substitute, as he might be effective against left-handed Rutherford with his variations.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Vyshak came in and bowled the 15th and 17th overs, giving away only ten runs, which dented Gujarat Titans' momentum. Sherfane Rutherford, especially, struggled against Vyshak's wide outside the off-stump line. GT eventually fell 11 runs short of the target, as PBKS restricted them to 232/5 and began IPL 2025 with a victory.

"He's putting in the hard yards in practice"- Arshdeep Singh about Vijaykumar Vyshak after PBKS beat GT in IPL 2025 match

Speaking after the match, Arshdeep Singh shed light on their bowling strategy, saying:

"The thought was simple and clear, we'll make them hit towards the off side. Let them hit those good shots, if they do, clap and say well done. Really happy for him (Vyshak), he's putting in the hard yards in practice and was executing the yorkers really well. The result showed up in the game as well."
He continued:

"The plan was if you're going to get hit, miss on the wider side. Won't be easy for batsmen to hit. It would slip a bit because of the dew, plan was to bowl as wide as possible. Credit goes to all the batters who went in and smashed the ball from ball one, that's how it's been going in this format these days. There's no par score to try and defend."

Punjab Kings will next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
