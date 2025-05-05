Arshdeep Singh comes up with hilarious response when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amid IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was recently asked to pick between football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The left-arm seamer surprised everyone with his hilarious response.

Answering the question on the social media platform Snapchat, Arshdeep avoided both options and instead named his PBKS teammate Prabhsimran Singh as his choice.

Screenshot of Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story.

Both Arshdeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh played starring roles in PBKS' clinical 37-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Sunday, May 4.

Prabhsimran played a splendid 91-run knock in 48 deliveries, helping his team register a mammoth 236-run total. Arshdeep stole the show with his bowling exploits in the latter half of the game, finishing with splendid figures of 4-0-16-3.

He ran through LSG's top order with a brilliant new-ball spell. The 26-year-old took the crucial wickets of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran in the powerplay.

"You're the guys who shall create the hype" - Arshdeep Singh's reaction to a fan's comment on Prabhsimran Singh

PBKS opener Prabhsimran Singh has looked in stunning form in IPL 2025. The dynamic batter is his team's leading run-getter of the edition, amassing 437 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 170.03.

A fan asked Arshdeep why Prabhsimran wasn't being hyped up by people despite the imperious run. Urging fans to support and celebrate the keeper-batter, the fast bowler wrote on Snapchat:

"You're the guys who shall create the hype Make reels. Edits. Videos. Posts. Posters. We keep saying he's underrated. Then who's gonna create the hype. We people right. Celebrate him. Support him."

It is worth mentioning that PBKS used their Right-to-Match (RTM) option to re-sign Arshdeep Singh at a whopping ₹18 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is the side's highest wicket-taker of the season, bagging 16 scalps in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.00.

The Shreyas Iyer-led PBKS have claimed 15 points from 11 games and are currently placed second in the points table. They face Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday, May 8.

