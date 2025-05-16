Arshdeep Singh gives humorous reply on being asked about Marco Jansen's availability for RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh was recently asked about South African all-rounder Marco Jansen's availability for the team's upcoming IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams are set to square off at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday (May 18) as the season resumes following a short break on Saturday.
A fan asked Arshdeep on Snapchat if Jansen was available for tomorrow's game. The left-arm pacer hilariously replied by pointing out that that the South African cricketer won't play on Saturday as the team didn't have any match on that day.
Here's what Arshdeep responded on being asked if Janson was going to play tomorrow or not:
"Kal te ni kheduga, kyuki match parso hai [He won't play tomorrow, because the match is day after tomorrow]."
You can watch the clip of Arshdeep's Snapchat story below:
Arshdeep Singh and PBKS were last seen in action on May 8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. However, the match was called off after 10.1 overs due to a floodlight failure.
As per the revised IPL 2025 schedule, the match between PBKS and DC will now be replayed in Jaipur on May 24.
Marco Jansen confirms availability for remainder of IPL 2025: Reports
According to ESPNcricinfo, Marco Jansen has confirmed his availability for PBKS ahead of the resumption of IPL 2025. Uncertainty loomed over the 25-year-old's participation as he is part of South Africa's World Test Championship (WTC) final squad.
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has instructed their eight WTC final-bound players in IPL 2025 to return on May 26. It would make them unavailable for the IPL 2025 playoffs, which commence on May 29. The WTC final between South Africa and Australia is scheduled to be played at Lord's, London, from June 11.
Marco Jansen was signed by PBKS at ₹7 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The tall left-arm seamer has bagged 11 wickets from as many innings at an economy rate of 8.79.
