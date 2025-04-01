Arshdeep Singh smashed for 20 runs in an over by Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh failed to impose himself at the beginning of his second spell against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as he conceded 20 runs in his third over. The left-arm pacer was hit for four boundaries by Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad at the Ekana Stadium on Tuesday, April 1.

LSG were in desperate need of a spark towards the end of the innings after David Miller's scratchy 18-ball 19 came to an end in the 16th over. Arshdeep Singh, who got the ball to reverse towards the end of the innings in PBKS' win over GT, got no such help, and was hit for a boundary off the first ball of the 18th over by Badoni.

Abdul Samad then responded with a hat-trick of boundaries after being handed the strike midway through the over. The explosive right-handed batter executed a perfect slog to clear the long-on fielder comfortably to record the second six of his innings. He then pulled off a stunning unorthodox shot to send a delivery wide outside off-stump to fine leg for a four.

Samad initially intended to send the ball over the short third man by opening the face of the bat, but twisted his bat at the last minute to angle the full toss delivery in the opposite direction instead.

Arshdeep Singh stuck to the wide yorker plan, but Samad managed to pierce the gap between deep third man and cover to put the bowler under some serious pressure.

Have a look at the brilliant display of boundaries right here:

The left-arm pacer dismissed both Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni in the final over of the innings. The former chipped in with a well-made 27 off just 12 balls to boost LSG's total, while the latter played a crucial hand (41 off 33) in the middle overs after a collapse.

Arshdeep Singh finishes with figures of 3-43 as LSG finish with 171-7

Fellow left-arm pacer Marco Jansen bowled a tight penultimate over, conceding only eight runs without conceding any boundaries. Arshdeep Singh followed up with an equally tight final over to close out the innings and his spell.

He bowled a couple of extras, but with Samad and Badoni both out of the way early in the over, LSG could not finish their innings on a high. Shardul Thakur managed to chip in with three runs to take the team past the 170-mark.

