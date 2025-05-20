“As boring or as dumb as you can say” - Rahul Dravid reveals what he keeps writing throughout a match in IPL 2025 interview

Rajasthan Royals (RR) head coach Rahul Dravid revealed what he writes in his notebook at the dugout during a game amid the ongoing IPL 2025. The former Indian batter is often seen writing something every time a wicket falls or anything significant happens during a contest.

Dravid was similarly focused and keen during his tenure as India's coach, which ended with the side winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Opening up on his 'notebook' secret in an interaction with Star Sports, Dravid said:

"I have a particular way of scoring a game, both the T20 and ODI game, I have a particular way of scoring it, which actually helps me review the game. Honestly, it's nothing complex, it's not rocket science, I am not writing something great. It's as boring or dumb as you can say of just scoring the game in a particular format that makes it easier for me to look back on."

He continued:

"I can look at the scorecard but I just score it in a particular way that I find it very comfortable, easy to be able to review it without looking at the scorecard. Sometimes you sit back in the room at the end of a game and review a game and you want to think what happened in that over or in that particular phase of the game and I have a particular format of scoring it, slightly different to reading it from a normal scorecard."

"It is just more convenient for me to be able to review that game. It keeps me involved firstly and secondly it allows me to be able to go back and review it a bit."

Dravid finished his career as a player with RR from 2011 to 2013 and was appointed their head coach ahead of the 2025 IPL season. However, their campaign has not gone to plan with only three wins in 13 matches, resulting in their ninth spot on the points table.

Rahul Dravid's RR look to avoid last place finish in IPL 2025

RR are in grave danger of finishing at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table, heading into their final league stage game. They will play their final match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a clash of the bottom two teams at Delhi today (May 20).

Should RR lose the encounter, they will end with six points in 14 outings, confirming a dubious last-place finish. Meanwhile, a win will help them stay in ninth, with only a massive CSK win in their final match making a bottom finish possible.

RR have lost eight of their last nine matches and three straight, heading into the CSK clash.

