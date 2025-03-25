Ashutosh Sharma receives video call from a special person after spectacular knock in DC vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Ashutosh Sharma received a video call from Shikhar Dhawan after his match-winning knock in the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, March 24. The ACA-VCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam hosted the contest.

After being asked to bat first, LSG scored 209/8 in 20 overs, courtesy of contributions from top-order batters Nicholas Pooran (75) and Mitchell Marsh (72). Mitchell Starc (3/42) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/20) performed well for the Capitals in the bowling department.

DC got off to a poor start in the steep chase, collapsing to 7/3 and then 113/6. Ashutosh Sharma (66* off 31) and Vipraj Nigam (39 of 15) joined hands in the 13th over and rescued DC with a sensational partnership of 55 runs in just 22 balls. Even though Vipraj perished in the 17th over, Ashutosh played smartly with the lower order and took his side home in the final over.

After pulling off a wonderful chase for DC, Ashutosh received appreciation from former player Shikhar Dhawan, who interacted with him via video call. Ashutosh was part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) during the previous cycle of IPL when Dhawan was the captain of the franchise. Delhi Capitals shared a video on X to give fans a glimpse of the interaction between Ashutosh and Shikhar Dhawan.

"Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar paaji" - Ashutosh Sharma after winning POTM award during DC vs LSG IPL 2025 clash

At the post-match presentation, Ashutosh Sharma received the Player of the Match award for his brilliant batting performance in the second innings. Reflecting on his knock, Sharma said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I have learned this in the last year, got the team close but couldn't end it. Throughout the season, I focussed on the same and that is why I was able to close this match out on such a stage. I believed in myself that if I played till the end game, I could do anything."

He continued:

"Just believe where you can hit the ball and play the shots that you have practiced. He played a fine knock, I told him if you are getting it right, keep hitting. There wasn't much pressure and the hard we had put in before and we have got the fruit of it now. Want to dedicate this award to my mentor Shikhar paaji."

DC will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the same venue on Sunday (March 30).

