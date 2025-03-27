Ashutosh Sharma’s childhood photos with Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar go viral amid IPL 2025 heroics [In Pictures]

Delhi Capitals batter Ashutosh Sharma, whose heroics against the Lucknow Super Giants on March 24 catapulted him into fame, saw his childhood photos with India legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli go viral.

Sharma smashed a 31-ball 66 as an impact player helped DC beat LSG by one wicket. The knock resurrects their hope from a seemingly hopeless situation. He hit five boundaries and five sixes in that innings, striking at 212.90.

Now, some photos of Sharma, alongside Tendulkar and Kohli, have taken over social media. He posed alongside the former inside the dressing room of a stadium while he was captured with the latter while playing the role of a ball boy.

You can view the pictures here:

Ashutosh Sharma was released by Punjab Kings after IPL 2024

Ashutosh Sharma, who played age-group and T20 cricket for Madhya Pradesh before moving to the Railways, was picked up at his base price of ₹20 lakh by the Punjab Kings in the 2024 IPL auction.

He did not disappoint at all, piling up scores of 31 off 17, 33* off 15, 31 off 16, and 61 off 28 in his first four innings in the cash-rich league. Strangely enough, he was not retained by the Mohali-based franchise in the mega-auction held in November 2024.

However, he was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for big money - they spent ₹3.80 crore to outbid other clubs and add him to their roster - in the same auction. He has almost immediately repaid the faith shown in him with the match-winning 66 not out he scored against LSG on Monday.

Ashutosh Sharma also holds the record for scoring the fastest half-century by an Indian batter in T20 cricket. He scored one off just 11 deliveries against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition.

