Ashwani Kumar knocks over Andre Russell for 5 to pick up 4th wicket on dream debut in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Ashwani Kumar cleaned up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell with a brilliant delivery during the first innings in the IPL 2025. The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted this encounter on Monday, March 31.

KKR batted first in the game after losing the toss. MI pace trio of Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, and Ashwani Kumar bowled magnificently. They triggered a collapse of the Knight Riders' batting line-up, reducing them to 74/6 in 10.3 overs.

Andre Russell walked in at this juncture and scored 5 (11) before deciding to throw caution to the wind and attempt a big shot across the line against Ashwani Kumar. He failed to get any connection as the ball hit the top of the stumps to end his brief stay at the crease. It was Ashwani's fourth wicket in his debut match in the IPL for MI.

You can watch the wicket-taking delivery in the video below:

After Russell's departure, Ramandeep Singh played a cameo of 22 (12) to take KKR to 116 before losing all 10 wickets in 16.2 overs. Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets and supported Ashwani Kumar in the bowling department.

"I just had one banana, had some pressure so didn't have anything for lunch"- Ashwani Kumar after his 4-wicket haul in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 clash

During the mid-innings break, MI youngster Ashwani Kumar opened up that he had only a banana for lunch as he was tense before making his IPL debut. He said:

"It's a massive feeling, the pressure was there but the team never allowed me to take the pressure. I just had one banana, had some pressure so didn't have anything for lunch to be honest. The captain asked me to enjoy my debut game."

About the support from captain, Hardik Pandya, Ashwani continued:

"The captain had some role, he asked me to bowl short at the body but the situation was such that he swung hard and lost his wicket. Everyone in my village was waiting for my opportunity and glad that it came out the way it did in the end."

At the time of the writing, MI reached 73/1 in nine overs while chasing 117.

