"Ashwin Anna owning Maxwell in Yellow jersey is permanent" - Fans troll Aussie star for another low score in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell failed to live up to his billing once again in the IPL 2025 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Mullanpur on April 8. The 36-year-old walked out to bat with PBKS in trouble at 81/4 in the eighth over.

However, Maxwell went after his long-time rival Ravichandran Ashwin in just his second ball and offered a return catch back to the bowler. His two-ball one meant the Aussie star now has just 31 runs in four outings at a dismal average of 10.33 and a strike rate of under 130.

The numbers look even worse for Maxwell since IPL 2024, averaging an embarrassing 6.91 with five ducks in 12 innings. It was also the seventh time he had been dismissed by Ashwin in T20s in 16 innings.

Fans on X trolled Glenn Maxwell for another failure in an IPL game with the following reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued having fun at Maxwell's expense, saying:

"Punjab’s economy would have been healthy if all the money paid to Maxwell over the years was kept within the state."

"Next year ipl i hope maxwell be no part of ipl dont take this players he his untrustworthy player in t20 he his like chinese item chale to chaand tak warna 2 minutes ajeyga jaldi," tweeted a fan.

"PBKS is a woman who has married the same toxic man (Maxwell) thrice," a fan said.

PBKS post massive total despite Maxwell's failure

Glenn Maxwell's failure with the bat had no adverse effects on the rest of the PBKS batting lineup, as they produced a thrilling display in front of their home fans against CSK. Despite reeling at 83/5 in eight overs with Maxwell's dismissal, the batters kept going hell for leather.

Opening batter Priyansh Arya produced one of the best knocks of IPL 2025 with a 42-ball 103 that included seven boundaries and nine maximums. While batters from No.2 to 6 each fell for single-digit scores, PBKS received an incredible boost from their lower middle order.

The talented Shashank Singh and bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen added a valuable 65 off 38 deliveries to help PBKS finish on 219/6 in 20 overs. While the former completed his half-century off the final ball of the innings, the latter added 34* off 19 deliveries.

CSK will have to pull off an improbable chase to stop their three-game losing streak and win their second match of the season in five outings. As for PBKS, they will look to get back to winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season in their previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

