Asia Cup 2022: "It is a problem for sure" - Aakash Chopra on why Jasprit Bumrah has gotten injured despite workload management

Aakash Chopra has acknowledged that Jasprit Bumrah suffering an injury despite workload management is a concern.

Bumrah has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE from August 27, due to a back injury. In his absence, the selectors have named only three pacers - Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan - in India's 15-member squad for the tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about the relevance of workload management, considering Bumrah has gotten injured despite missing almost 70% of the matches in the last two years. He replied:

"We don't know the nature of the injury, you and I don't know. But it is a problem for sure because, you are absolutely right, he does not play regularly."

Chopra, however, also pointed out that the Mumbai Indians pacer has an unconventional bowling action. The former Indian opener elaborated:

"One more thing is that if you rewind a little, there was talk in the beginning that it is a very unusual bowling action, the pressure is there on different areas of the body, on the back and the ligaments, it is not very natural."

Chopra reckons Bumrah's unusual action could have contributed to his injury. He observed:

"Bowling itself is not natural. It is difficult, there is a lot of load and more injuries happen. He has an extremely unorthodox action that challenges the biomechanics slightly. So there are more chances of injuries in that case."

Many cricket experts in the past have opined that Jasprit Bumrah might face injury concerns due to the stress on his back while bowling. He has, therefore, been given plenty of breaks from international cricket and has barely been used in Test matches played in India.

"Maybe it's not about the workload management" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's injury

Jasprit Bumrah missed the last ODI against England due to back spasms

While observing improper workload management might not be the reason behind Bumrah's injury, Chopra concluded by stating that Team India will be hit hard if their most potent seamer is frequently indisposed. The reputed commentator said:

"Maybe it's not about the workload management. It is about who Bumrah is. So if injuries are going to remain, if they are going to be a regular companion, I mean he is a national asset, he remains the number one fast bowler in the world across the three formats, then problems will be there."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #Pakistan #CricketTwitter Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes that India will miss Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes that India will miss Jasprit Bumrah during the Asia Cup ❌🇮🇳#India #Pakistan #CricketTwitter https://t.co/4nVuumSDDw

Rohit Sharma and the Indian team management will certainly hope that Bumrah recovers from his injury at the earliest. The 28-year-old's presence will be extremely crucial in the Men in Blue's quest to win their first T20 World Cup title since the inaugural edition of the tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. Should Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the ODI series against England keeping the T20 World Cup in mind? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava