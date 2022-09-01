Asia Cup 2022: "You will do injustice to him if you send him below No. 4" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock in India vs Hong Kong match

Aakash Chopra believes it will be an injustice to Suryakumar Yadav if he is made to play any lower than No. 4 in India's batting order.

Yadav smoked an unbeaten 68 off just 26 balls in the Men in Blue's final Group A match against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup 2022. His belligerent knock helped the defending champions post a mammoth total of 192/2 and they went on to win the match by 40 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Yadav cannot be pushed down in the batting order, elaborating:

"This innings has once again reinforced the fact that you need to try and send Suryakumar Yadav higher up in the batting order. I will not say at No. 3, but you will do injustice to him if you send him below No. 4."

Chopra highlighted that the Mumbai batter's knock was the differentiator between the two teams. The cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"It is said that the sky is the limit, but our SKY is limitless. How well he plays, his glitter is different, absolutely brilliant, Surya Namaskar. Hong Kong lost by just 40 runs and the difference between the two sides, believe it or not, was just one knock - Suryakumar Yadav."

India's score read 94/2 at the end of the 13th over when Yadav walked out to bat. He blasted six fours and as many sixes to change the momentum of the innings.

"He is my Player of the Match" - Aakash Chopra on Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav (L) dominated his partnership with Virat Kohli

Chopra also picked Yadav as his Player of the Match, explaining:

"He is my Player of the Match. The top three (Rohit, Kohli and Rahul) also played, Kohli scored a half-century as well, but none of them played in T20 style, only one guy who played like that for India, he was Suryakumar Yadav."

Chopra added that the Mumbai Indians batter was not restricted by the slightly adverse conditions for playing big shots. The former India opener observed:

"He was searching for six sixes in the last over. We call him Mr 360 and he is that sort of a player. I thought it will be difficult on this pitch and such a big ground because there is no pace on the ball but he played differently."

Yadav was the dominant partner in his unbroken 98-run third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli. He smashed 26 runs off the final over bowled by Haroon Arshad, which included four maximums.

