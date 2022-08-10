Asia Cup 2022: "You have seen how valuable he is to the Indian team" - Scott Styris on KL Rahul being preferred over Ishan Kishan

Scott Styris has pointed out that KL Rahul is an invaluable asset for the Indian team and has therefore been picked ahead of Ishan Kishan in their squad for the Asia Cup 2022.

The Indian selectors picked a 15-member squad for the continental tournament to be played in the UAE from August 27. Rohit Sharma and Rahul are the two specialist openers chosen for the event.

During an interaction on the Sports 18 show 'Sports Over the Top', Styris was asked why Ishan had been left out and Rahul had just swooped his way in. He replied:

"It's a good question. KL Rahul is a simple decision. Probably of all the possible match-ups that we will discuss, I think this was the easiest one. You have seen how valuable he is to the Indian team, to the management and the selectors."

Styris added that the Karnataka opener being named vice-captain shows his worth to the Indian side. The former New Zealand all-rounder elaborated:

"He has been given the vice-captaincy as well, so that says that he was always the frontline player in this Indian side. It's great for India that KL Rahul is back because he is a genuine match-winner on the biggest stage."

Styris, however, acknowledged that Ishan was unfortunate to miss out on selection. He reasoned:

"I guess it's unlucky for Ishan Kishan, he has got that left-handed ability which I think they would have loved to have got into the squad if they possibly could have because it is a very right-handed dominant side until you get to someone like a Rishabh Pant. So I think he will be disappointed, naturally so, he is a terrific player."

Bhola Mandal @ImTheICDB



The Sun will Rise & Shine...

#faith @ishankishan51 #IshanKishan is there where #RohitSharma was in 2011. Didn't get the chance to play the World Cup 2011. But later, we all know what he has done over the times.The Sun will Rise & Shine... #IshanKishan is there where #RohitSharma was in 2011. Didn't get the chance to play the World Cup 2011. But later, we all know what he has done over the times.The Sun will Rise & Shine... #faith @ishankishan51 💙 https://t.co/0N4WcEGXZO

Ishan Kishan has mostly warmed the benches in T20I cricket lately, even in Rahul's absence. The Indian team management has opted to try the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant at the top of the order instead of giving more opportunities to the Mumbai Indians southpaw.

"He is a multi-dimensional player" - Saba Karim on Deepak Hooda being picked ahead of Ishan Kishan

Deepak Hooda has given a decent account of himself in the few matches he has played

Saba Karim was also asked his opinion on Ishan Kishan being left out. He gave his reasons for Deepak Hooda being preferred instead, saying:

"If you have someone like Deepak Hooda waiting in the wings, then you opt for him because he is a multi-dimensional player, he can bowl off-spin and bat in the middle order or right up the order as an opener. Unfortunate that Ishan Kishan has to miss out but you possibly can only pick 15, so you need to have players who can offer more options to the management."

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Had a look at Asia Cup squad again, I think Deepak Hooda has been selected to plug multiple holes.



Won't start in the playing 11, but can be the backup opener, backup finisher to DK, backup batting all-rounder to Jadeja.



Utility players always fill the last spots of the squad! Had a look at Asia Cup squad again, I think Deepak Hooda has been selected to plug multiple holes.Won't start in the playing 11, but can be the backup opener, backup finisher to DK, backup batting all-rounder to Jadeja.Utility players always fill the last spots of the squad!

Hooda presents the Indian team with the option to go in with an additional batter, with the off-spinner capable of performing the fifth bowler's duties along with Hardik Pandya. He also outscores Ishan with his ability to bat at any position.

Edited by Sai Krishna